VGC Newsletter for February 13 Uncategorised In Brief To view this content, you must be a member of Andy's Patreon at $1 or more Unlock with PatreonAlready a qualifying Patreon member? Refresh to access this content. PS5 DualSense Controller - White£64.99$68.99$74.99PlayStation VR2£529.99$549.99PlayStation Portal$199$199£199.99Xbox Series X Digital$448$449.99PlayStation 5 Pro£699.99$699$699Xbox Series S – 512GB$289.99$299.99Some external links on this page are affiliate links, if you click on our affiliate links and make a purchase we might receive a commission.