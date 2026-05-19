The best drift cars in Forza Horizon 6

Drift cars are happiest when going sideways, screaming across the tarmac with their nose pinned to the apex of the turn. Typically, they’re rear-wheel drive (RWD) vehicles with most of the weight stripped out of them, fitted with aftermarket parts to make them comply to a driver wrestling them around a bend.

Forza Horizon 6 might be an arcade racer but it follows these basic principles, so you can use your judgment to find cars that wouldn’t look out of place in the Japanese Drift Master (JDM) scene. To get you started, I’ve picked a few out for you.

After playing for over 100 hours, here are the best drift cars I’ve used in FH6.

Forza Horizon 6’s best drift cars

Obviously, you can filter by drift cars in the autoshow and find a decent selection of modified wheels specifically created to speed sideways around sharp bends — these are Formula Drift cars — but if you want to stand out on the track, you’ll want to take a stock car and turn it into a drift beast.

Take any of the cars from the list below and do a custom upgrade. Fit them with drift tyres, reduce their weight, add drift springs and dampers, stick a 4 speed drift transmission on them and they’ll be ready to go sideways.

Here are some of the best non-Formula Drift drift cars in Forza Horizon 6:

Mazda MX-5 Miata RF

Toyota GR Supra

Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Nissan Silvia K’s

Toyota Sprinter Trueno GT Apex

Mazda MX-5 Miata RF – 29,000 CR

Any of the Mazda MX-5 models work well for drifting because they’re already lightweight and RWD, and you can make them even lighter with modifications. Once you’ve got the recommended upgrades in, focus on giving the car more acceleration power so you can get those wheels spinning and throw the back end out sooner. If you want an iconic drift car for cheaper, go for the 1994 Miata.

Toyota GR Supra – 45,000 CR

Here’s another Japanese car that loves to be sideways. While the Mazda makes for a good starting car as you get to grips (or losing grip) with drifting, the GR Supra has a bit more power and lets you get into faster, more dangerous (and rewarding) slides.

Ford Mustang Dark Horse – 59,000 CR

Like most American muscle cars, the Ford Mustang Dark Horse can be difficult to keep straight, making it perfect for drifting. It’s a lot angrier than the previous two cars on this list, but it looks stylish and sounds incredible when you pull a perfect drift. You can use the Ford Mustang GT as a slightly cheaper option.

Nissan Silvia K’s – 40,000 CR

A lightweight coupe that doesn’t have much power to start with, but has a thriving aftermarket scene, allowing you to turn it into a proper beast. These cars — and its predecessors — are icons of the drifting scene for a reason.

Toyota Sprinter Trueno GT Apex – 30,000 CR

Katsuhiro Ueo won the 2002 D1 title in this car, beating many more powerful vehicles with a high skill setup. It’s another iconic beast of the JDM scene, and players have already recreated its most famous liveries for you to slap on.