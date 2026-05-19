Xbox Game Pass titles for the rest of May have been revealed
Forza headlines the lineup, and is available in the service today
Microsoft has announced some of the remaining Xbox Game Pass titles for May 2026, headlined by Forza Horizon 6.
Forza Horizon 6 joins the service today, which is playable across console, cloud, PC, and handheld. VGC’s review of the new racer called it “an exceptional racing game.”
“There’s an absolute wealth of racing, exploring, and collecting to do here, and that’s before the inevitable live-service updates start adding even more content. Few games are as essential as this.”
The following games will be added to the service across the two weeks:
- Remnant II (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 20Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
- Winter Burrow (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 20
Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass
- Luna Abyss (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – May 21
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Escape Simulator (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – May 26Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
- Echo Generation 2 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – May 27
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – May 27
Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
- Crashout Crew (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – May 28Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Kabuto Park (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – May 28
Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
- Final Fantasy VI (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – June 2
Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
- Jurassic World Evolution 3 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – June 2Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
Last month, Microsoft announced that it would drastically reduce the price of Game Pass Ultimate, from $29.99 / £22.99 per month to $22.99 / £16.99 per month.