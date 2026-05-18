Forza Horizon 6: Best Credit and Skill Point farm Share Codes

Forza Horizon 6 is out now, and if you want to grind Skill Points and Credits to unlock cars fast, you’ve come to the right place.

Whether you want to quickly grind out your vehicle’s Car Mastery, or you want an AFK farm to get more Credits to buy your favourite vehicles, we’ve got everything you need in this fully Skill Points and Credits guide.

In this guide, we’re breaking down the methods you need to know, how to use Share Codes, and the best Share Codes for quick and long AFK farming. Just read below for everything you need to know.

How to farm Credits and Skill Points – FH6

In order to make the most of the tools Forza Horizon 6 is giving us, we’re going to turn on All Assists in the game’s Difficulty selection. You can find this via the Pause menu and Settings. This will allow you to farm Skill Points and Credits without having to knuckle down and take every corner yourself.

Next, it’s important that you use a vehicle with Skill Point bonuses under the Car Mastery tree. An incredibly solid example is the 1998 Subaru Impreza 22B-STI Version, available for 86,000 Credits. Another good choice is the 2016 Formula Drift #530 HSV Maloo Gen-F, available for 150,000 Credits.

Our final vehicle suggestions are the cars you earn for having played previous Forza titles on your Xbox account. Game Pass players can quickly boot up Forza Horizon 5 and Forza Motorsport via the Cloud to unlock the 2021 Mercedes-AMG ONE and 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray, respectively. If you’re a dedicated Forza player, you’ll find Forza Horizon 4’s reward, the 2016 Aston Martin Vulcan, is also a great choice.

How to use Share Codes – FH6

Go to the pause menu, and scroll over to the Creative Hub tab. Select the Horizon Event Lab, and then select Play Event.

On the next screen, press the “View” (better known as Back or Select) button to open the search menu, and you’ll find a box to enter Share Codes at the bottom.

If you already have a valid Share Code, you won’t need any other information to find the races and creations you want.

Best fast Credit and Skill Point farm – FH6

If you just want to jump in, earn some quick Credits and Skill Points, and then get back to properly racing, we have the right race for you.

As explained above, using all vehicle assists will make farming this run repeatedly much more bearable.

This track is called ‘Fastest Max Skill Points,’ which is probably what you’re looking for. Share Code: 861224889.

This track will have you driving through a long line of objects, each granting you Skill Points and multipliers. If you have the right Car Mastery skills unlocked, you should be getting a big Skill Point multiplier with each run. When the short race finishes, you can simply hit restart to play it again.

This is a good way to unlock Car Mastery for any vehicle relatively quickly.

Best AFK Credit and Skill Point farm – FH6

The previous track is great for short farms, but this track is ideal when you want to set up the race and simply walk away from the game while it farms for you.

For this farm, we recommend that you use a rubber band or hair band – something elastic – to hold down the acceleration trigger on your controller. For Xbox players, we recommend using a controller with no batteries, wired to the Xbox console, as this will prevent the controller from disconnecting after 15 minutes.

This track is called Ultra Fast Colossus!!, and you’ll need a fast car to make the most of it — the bonus reward for playing Forza Horizon 5 will do nicely. Share Code: 401393298.

This track will take over an hour to complete, and that’s when you use a car that can go in excess of 200mph. It’s the perfect AFK track, and while using the fastest possible vehicle, you’ll constantly earn point bonuses for your speed. Combine this with your Car Mastery unlocks, and you can earn thousands of points without even touching the controller or being in the room.

This is the best way to earn Skill Points, which can earn you Super Wheelspins and result in thousands of Credits and a full garage of rare vehicles.