Forza Horizon 6 – All mascot locations

If you want to unlock the Barn Find locations in Forza Horizon 6, you’ll need to get that Discover Japan meter up. You can do this by completing story missions, street races, and a bunch of other things, but the most effective way to do it is to collect all the mascots.

There are 200 mascots tucked away around Forza Horizon 6’s rendition of Japan — a different mascot type for each region — and you can only see them on your map if you’ve driven somewhere near them. Luckily for you, I’ve done the legwork (wheelwork?) already and found all 200 so you don’t have to.

Unlike the annoying Bonus Boards, mascots are all placed on the side of the road and are never on some random rooftop. You won’t need any gymkhana skills to get them, and you won’t have to catch any air. All you need is the ability to drive straight and the means of finding them, which I’ll provide you with in the maps below. Driving straight is your problem.

FH6 Shimanoyama region mascots

Shimanoyama is a pretty big region so I’ll have to give you two screenshots to fit it all in. Mascots are pretty evenly distributed between the south and the north of the region.

FH6 Nangan region mascots

Nangan is a much smaller rural area filled with mascots and housing a beachfront airport at its southern base. Make sure you don’t miss the mascot tucked away on the northwest of this area, hiding next to the farmland.

FH6 Tokyo City mascots

As you’d expect, Tokyo City is an urban sprawl, and this is the closest mascots come to hiding away from you. You’ll have to speed down alleyways and cut through the back of buildings to track some of these down.

FH6 Ito region mascots

Here’s another large region I’ll have to split into multiple screenshots. Mascots here are very spread out so be prepared to go on a long drive if you want to hunt them all down.

FH6 Minamino region mascots

A smaller, mostly rural region that only just fits into one screenshot. Make sure you don’t miss the mascots at the very top and bottom of the image below.

FH6 Ohtani region mascots

Ah, a nice and small one that’s easy to speed across. There’s a lot more land than roads in Ohtani, so you only need to drive around a bit to track all the mascots down.

FB6 Hokubu region mascots

Hokubu looks a lot larger than it is but that’s only because it houses your estate — where you can make your own racetrack — to the west. Most of the mascots are tucked around the central farmland.

FH6 Takashiro region mascots

Takashiro is deceptively large. Take a fast car and it’s a nice scenic drive as you mop up the mascots in this region.

FH6 Sotoyama region mascots

Make sure to take a car that grips — snow tyres help — as you explore the snowcapped peaks of Sotoyama. Some of the mascots here are tucked away on skiing trails.

FH6 Legend Island mascots

There are no mascots on Legend Island!