Embracer says it will ‘more actively’ explore Deus Ex, TimeSplitters, and Saints Row partnerships

Embracer says the new steward of its biggest game IPs will “more actively” explore external partnerships for franchises including Legacy of Kain, Saints Row, Deus Ex, and TimeSplitters.

On Wednesday, Embracer Group announced its intention to split into two public companies next year, with the new entity, ‘Fellowship Entertainment’, taking over stewardship of Tomb Raider, The Lord of the Rings, and other franchises.

Part of the formation of Fellowship will see it form a new IP licensing business unit, it said, with the objective of increasing revenue by letting external partners use its franchises for games, films, and other areas.

Commenting on the licensing plans in a letter to shareholders, Lars Wingefors, chair of the board of Embracer Group, said Fellowship would increase its efforts to work with partners on its many owned IPs.

That includes its biggest franchises, like Tomb Raider, Lord of the Rings, Metro, and Dead Island, but also lesser IPs such as Time Splitters, Thief, and Legacy of Kain, he said

“In addition to expanding our largest transmedia IPs, The Lord of the Rings/Middle-earth and Tomb Raider, we see great potential to invest own capital in and form new partnerships for our largest other AAA IPs, such as Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Dead Island, Darksiders, Remnant and the licensed Metro series,” he said.

“Apart from the largest IPs we will more actively be exploring external partnership around our roster of other well-known IPs such as Saints Row, Legacy of Kain, Deus Ex, Red Faction, The Mask, Thief, TimeSplitters, amongst many others.

“Dark Horse will operationally become part of the new IP & Licensing business unit with its long track record of co-producing film and TV shows with partners in Hollywood.”

Notably, Embracer Group cancelled and in-development TimeSplitters reboot being worked on by its original creators, and closed Saints Row’s developer, as part of the group’s infamous cost-slashing efforts, which followed a period of significant spending. It also reportedly cancelled a planned Deus Ex game.

One previously dormant franchise showing recent signs of life, however, is Legacy of Kain. Earlier this year, Crystal Dynamics announced and released a remaster and new 2D spin-off title.