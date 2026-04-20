Pragmata complete walkthrough: Everything you need to Platinum the game

Pragmata is one of the best games of the year so far, and it has a lot of optional content to dig into.

There are dozens of missable, optional collectibles, in addition to post-game content, unique builds, hidden Training Missions, and much more. Make sure to read our full Pragmata review for more details.

We’re breaking down all the essentials you need to know about Pragmata to clear through the game, so pay attention to the info we’re laying out in the following guides.

All tracked collectibles in Pragmata

Each of Pragmata’s five main areas has a variety of items for you to collect, including Safe Boxes, Storage Expanders, Pure Lunum, Mods, and much more. We’re breaking down the location of every optional and missable collectible in the game in the following guides:

Pragmata info you should know

If you’ve got quick questions throughout Pragmata, these guides should have the answers you need.