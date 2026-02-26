Resident Evil 9 Requiem complete walkthrough: Everything you need to Platinum the game

Resident Evil: Requiem is available now, and it’s a modern Resident Evil game that splits the series’ two distinct styles straight down the middle.

On the one side, we have Grace’s trip through the Rhodes Hill Chronic Care Center, which is clearly inspired by Resident Evil 2’s RPD. On the other hand, we have roundhouse-kicking Leon Kennedy, who returns to Raccoon City for the first time since the incident and cracks skulls in true Resident Evil 4 fashion. For more opinions on the game, make sure to read our full Resident Evil: Requiem review.

In this hub, we’re breaking down the game step-by-step, giving you a complete walkthrough on how to finish the game, in addition to guides that highlight item locations, things you might’ve missed, tips, secrets, and more.

For everything you need to know about Resident Evil: Requiem, just read through our complete walkthrough below — just be warned, some article titles may be considered spoilers.

Full main story walkthrough – RE9 Requiem

These are our full walkthrough pages for Resident Evil: Requiem, taking you from the beginning of the Rhodes Hill Chronic Care Center right to the end of the game, covering every puzzle and key item along the way, broken down by area and character.

All item and location guides – RE9 Requiem

Resident Evil is a series that’s all about items, whether that’s items that upgrade your abilities or items that allow you to get through new doors. In Resident Evil: Requiem, there are Antique Coins to spend, Hip Pouches to collect, and 25 Mr. Raccoon Memoriams to shoot down. We’re breaking down the locations of optional items you don’t want to miss below.

All puzzle and code guides – RE9 Requiem

Another staple of Resident Evil is its puzzles. Puzzles can stop you in your tracks in several spots across the game, in addition to safe codes and other types of combinations. Figuring these out yourself can be a hassle, which is why our guides break down all the puzzles, safe codes, and even a briefcase code so you don’t have to in Resident Evil: Requiem.

All tips and strategy guides – RE9 Requiem

Finally, we have our miscellaneous tips and strategy guides. These aren’t explicitly puzzles, but might make you aware of new ways to tackle enemies or areas, or obtain optional items. For all of the Resident Evil: Requiem knowledge you didn’t know you needed, look to our guides below.