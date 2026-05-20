Returnal director founds new game studio to develop new single-player IP

Harry Krueger, director of 2021’s PS5 exclusive Returnal, has announced the formation of a new game studio based in Finland.

Krueger previously worked on Outland and Resogun, directed Nex Machina, and “helped shape” the early stages of Saros. After almost 15 years at Hoursemarque, Krueger left in 2023 and has now founded Cosmic Division, intending to “establish [their] own identity while building on years of experience crafting award-winning action experiences.”

Krueger now steps into the role of founder and CEO of Cosmic Division, sharing in a statement: “I’m incredibly grateful to Housemarque for our shared journey, which has shaped the foundations for our new studio.

“We’re proud of what we’ve achieved, but we’re not standing still. At Cosmic Division, we’re building on our strengths while finding a new edge through fresh themes, ideas and talent. We believe there is always room for games built on timeless values that trust the player and leave a lasting impact.”

In a press release, Cosmic Division shared its intention to start with creating a new single-player PC and console IP as the studio’s first project. The project promises “an unapologetically gameplay-first experience” and “a story with strong emotional resonance.”

Cosmic Division has already secured seed funding to get started, but is actively looking for “collaborators, investors and exceptional talent” to aid development.

“We have our feet on the ground and have solid foundations beneath us,” Krueger shares in a press release. “Now our journey of cosmic wonder begins, as we venture towards the stars… and beyond.”

Returnal was well-received when it launched in 2021, receiving a 4/5 from VGC’s Chris Scullion. Earlier this year, the studio’s most recent game, Saros, fared even better, scoring 5/5 from VGC’s Jordan Middler.