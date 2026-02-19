New Game Release Dates: The biggest games coming soon for PS5, Switch 2, Xbox, and PC

2026’s new game releases are off to a strong start. After February brought us Resident Evil Requiem, Nioh 3, and more, March looks to be a busy month for game release dates, with the likes of Marathon, Pokémon Pokopia, and Monster Hunter Stories 3 arriving in stores.

Looking ahead, Saros, Pragmata, and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream are planned to release in April, followed by 007: First Light, Forza Horizon 6, and Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight arriving in May.

As is typical for video game release dates, at the time of publishing this article, we know little about what’s planned to come out in the second half of 2026. That’s partly because developers have yet to finalise their plans, but also because Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently planned to arrive in November – something everyone scrambled to avoid last year, only for it to be delayed again.

Read on for our list of the biggest games releasing in 2026. We’ll be updating this list regularly, so feel free to check back for a simple guide to the year’s most exciting PS5, Xbox, Switch 2, and PC games.

Jump to:

The biggest games releasing in March 2026

World of Warcraft: Midnight – Monday, March 2 (PC)

Monday, March 2 (PC) Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered – Tuesday, March 3 (PS5, Xbox, PC)

– Tuesday, March 3 (PS5, Xbox, PC) Scott Pilgrim EX – Tuesday, March 3 (PS5, Switch, Xbox, PC)

– Tuesday, March 3 (PS5, Switch, Xbox, PC) Marathon – Thursday, March 5 (PS5, Xbox, PC)

– Thursday, March 5 (PS5, Xbox, PC) Planet of Lana 2: Children of the Leaf – Thursday, March 5 (PS5/4, Xbox, Switch 1/2, PC)

– Thursday, March 5 (PS5/4, Xbox, Switch 1/2, PC) Pokémon Pokopia – Thursday, March 5 (Switch 2)

– Thursday, March 5 (Switch 2) Ghost of Yotei – Legends – Tuesday, March 10 (PS5)

Tuesday, March 10 (PS5) Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly Remake – Thursday, March 12 (PS5, Switch 2, Xbox, PC)

Thursday, March 12 (PS5, Switch 2, Xbox, PC) John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando – Thursday, March 12 – (PS5, Xbox, PC)

– Thursday, March 12 – (PS5, Xbox, PC) RoadOut – Thursday, March 12 (PC, Xbox, PS5, Switch)

– Thursday, March 12 (PC, Xbox, PS5, Switch) Solasta 2 – Thursday, March 12 – (PC)

– Thursday, March 12 – (PC) 1348 Ex Voto – Thursday, March 12 (PC, Xbox, PS5)

– Thursday, March 12 (PC, Xbox, PS5) Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection – Friday, March 13 (PS5, Switch 2, Xbox, PC)

– Friday, March 13 (PS5, Switch 2, Xbox, PC) WWE 2K26 – Friday, March 13 (PS5, Switch 2, Xbox, PC)

– Friday, March 13 (PS5, Switch 2, Xbox, PC) Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – Wednesday, March 18 (Switch 2)

– Wednesday, March 18 (Switch 2) Crimson Desert – Thursday, March 19 (PS5, Xbox, PC)

– Thursday, March 19 (PS5, Xbox, PC) Death Stranding 2: On the Beach – Thursday, March 19 (PC)

– Thursday, March 19 (PC) Dynasty Warriors 3 Complete Edition Remastered – Thursday, March 19 (PS5, Switch, Switch 2, Xbox, PC)

Thursday, March 19 (PS5, Switch, Switch 2, Xbox, PC) Mouse: P.I. for Hire – Thursday, March 19 (PS5, Switch, Switch 2, Xbox, PC)

– Thursday, March 19 (PS5, Switch, Switch 2, Xbox, PC) Disney Dreamlight Valley– Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – Wednesday, March 25 (Switch 2)

– Wednesday, March 25 (Switch 2) Damon & Baby – Thursday, March 26 (PC, PS5, PS4, Switch)

– Thursday, March 26 (PC, PS5, PS4, Switch) Life Is Strange: Reunion – Thursday, March 26 (PS5, Xbox, PC)

– Thursday, March 26 (PS5, Xbox, PC) Super Mario Bros Wonder: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park – Thursday, March 26 (Switch 2)

– Thursday, March 26 (Switch 2) Neopets: Mega Mini Games Collection – Thursday, March 26 (PC, Switch, PS5)

– Thursday, March 26 (PC, Switch, PS5) New Super Lucky’s Tale – Thursday, March 26 (PS5)

– Thursday, March 26 (PS5) Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage – Thursday, March 26 (Switch 2)

– Thursday, March 26 (Switch 2) Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection – Friday, March 27 (PS5, PS4, Switch 2, Switch, Xbox, PC)

– Friday, March 27 (PS5, PS4, Switch 2, Switch, Xbox, PC) Legacy of Kain: Ascendance – Tuesday, March 31 (PS5)

– Tuesday, March 31 (PS5) SAND: Raiders of Sophie – March (PC, PS5)

– March (PC, PS5) Slay the Spire 2 – early access March (PC)

The biggest games releasing in April 2026

Goat Simulator 3 – Wednesday, April 1 (Switch 2)

– Wednesday, April 1 (Switch 2) Darwin’s Paradox! – Thursday, April 2 (PS5, Switch 2, Xbox, PC)

– Thursday, April 2 (PS5, Switch 2, Xbox, PC) Tiny Bookshop – Friday, April 10 (PS5)

– Friday, April 10 (PS5) Replaced -Tuesday, April 14 (PC, Xbox)

-Tuesday, April 14 (PC, Xbox) Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss – Thursday, April 16 (PS5, Xbox, PC)

– Thursday, April 16 (PS5, Xbox, PC) Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream – Thursday, April 16 (Switch)

– Thursday, April 16 (Switch) Masters of Albion – Wednesday, April 22 (PC)

– Wednesday, April 22 (PC) Tides of Tomorrow – Wednesday, April 22 (PS5, PC)

– Wednesday, April 22 (PS5, PC) Kingdom’s Return: Time-Eating Fruit and the Ancient Monster – Thursday, April 23 (PC, Switch, Switch 2, PS5, Xbox)

– Thursday, April 23 (PC, Switch, Switch 2, PS5, Xbox) Pragmata – Friday, April 24 (PS5, Switch 2, Xbox)

– Friday, April 24 (PS5, Switch 2, Xbox) Diablo IV – Lord of Hatred – Tuesday, April 28 (PS5, Xbox, PC)

– Tuesday, April 28 (PS5, Xbox, PC) Invincible VS – Thursday, April 30 (PS5, Xbox, PC)

– Thursday, April 30 (PS5, Xbox, PC) Saros – Thursday, April 30 (PS5)

– Thursday, April 30 (PS5) Inkonbini: One Store. Many Stories – April (PS5, Xbox, PC, Switch)

The biggest games releasing in May 2026

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – Tuesday, May 12 (Switch 2)

– Tuesday, May 12 (Switch 2) Directive 8020 – May 12 (PC, Xbox, PS5)

– May 12 (PC, Xbox, PS5) Forza Horizon 6 – Tuesday, May 19 (Xbox, PC)

– Tuesday, May 19 (Xbox, PC) Coffee Talk Tokyo – Thursday, May 21 (PS5, PC, Switch, Xbox)

– Thursday, May 21 (PS5, PC, Switch, Xbox) Bubsy 4D – Friday, May 22 (PS5, Switch, Xbox, PC)

– Friday, May 22 (PS5, Switch, Xbox, PC) Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn Edition – Friday, May 22 (Switch 2)

– Friday, May 22 (Switch 2) Paralives – Monday, May 25 Early Access (PC)

– Monday, May 25 Early Access (PC) The Relic: First Guardian – The Relic: First Guardian – Tuesday, May 26 (PC, PS5, Xbox)

– Tuesday, May 26 (PC, PS5, Xbox) 007 First Light – Wednesday, May 27 (PS5, Xbox, Switch 2, PC)

– Wednesday, May 27 (PS5, Xbox, Switch 2, PC) Wandering Sword – Friday, May 28 (PS5)

– Friday, May 28 (PS5) LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight – Friday, May 29 (PS5, Switch 2, Xbox, PC)

The biggest games releasing in June 2026

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – Wednesday, June 3 (Switch 2)

– Wednesday, June 3 (Switch 2) The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales – Thursday, June 18 (Switch 2)

– Thursday, June 18 (Switch 2) Dead or Alive 6 Last Round – Thursday, June 25 (PS5, Xbox, PC)

The biggest games releasing in July 2026

Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Endless Ragnarok – Thursday, July 9 (PS5, PS4, Switch 2, PC)

– Thursday, July 9 (PS5, PS4, Switch 2, PC) Digimon Story Time Stranger – Friday, July 10 (Switch, Switch 2)

– Friday, July 10 (Switch, Switch 2) Culdcept Begins – Thursday, July 16 (Switch 2, PC)

The biggest games releasing in August 2026

Beast of Reincarnation – Tuesday, August 4 (PS5, Xbox, PC)

– Tuesday, August 4 (PS5, Xbox, PC) Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls – Thursday, August 6 (PS5, PC)

– Thursday, August 6 (PS5, PC) Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 – Thursday, August 27 (PS5, Switch, Switch 2, Xbox, PC)

The biggest games releasing in September 2026

Halloween: The Game – Tuesday, September 8, 2026 (PS5, Xbox, PC)

– Tuesday, September 8, 2026 (PS5, Xbox, PC) Phantom Blade 0 – Wednesday, September 9 (PS5, PC)

The biggest games releasing in November 2026

Grand Theft Auto 6 – Thursday, November 19 (PS5, Xbox)

Other big new games releasing sometime in 2026