VGC Newsletter for 19 December Uncategorised In Brief To view this content, you must be a member of Andy's Patreon at $1 or more Unlock with PatreonAlready a qualifying Patreon member? Refresh to access this content. PS5 DualSense Controller - White£39.99£59.99£64.99$68.99$73.70$74.99PlayStation VR2£455.99£529.99$549.99PlayStation Portal$179$199.99£179£199.99$199$199£199.99Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - White£284.99£309.99$345.17$399.99$349$349.99Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - Neon Blue/Neon Red£272£281£309.99$349.99$349.99$365Nintendo Switch 2£384.49£395.99$449$449$449.99Some external links on this page are affiliate links, if you click on our affiliate links and make a purchase we might receive a commission.