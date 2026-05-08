Resident Evil 9 Requiem: How to sharpen the Hatchet in the story and LMDF

Resident Evil: Requiem is mostly a classic horror game, but when you’re playing as Leon, he can feel as intimidating as any horror villain.

With Leon’s hatchet, you can parry pretty much any attack and cut down foes with a variety of flashy animations. It’s a useful tool that you should have at your side at all times, and you will need to keep it sharpened and repaired.

We’re breaking down how to sharpen the hatchet in Resident Evil: Requiem’s main story mode, and the new Leon Must Die Forever DLC mode, which has a very different ruleset when it comes to sharpening your axe.

How to sharpen the Hatchet in story mode – RE9 Requiem

Sharpening the hatchet (or axe, if you prefer) is pretty simple in RE9 Requiem’s story mode.

As long as you have a hatchet equipped, it should be as simple as holding L1/LB, and then pressing Square/X (your normal reload button). You don’t need any kind of special item to keep it repaired. Ensure you actually have it equipped if you’re struggling with this.

How to sharpen the Hatchet in Leon Must Die Forever – RE9 Requiem

Things are different in the new Leon Must Die Forever mode. Your hatchet is now a precious resource, instead of something you can infinitely replenish with distance from foes.

You can pick up Hatchet Repair items from boxes and in certain boss arenas, and they’re also sometimes available from the Ability Enhancer. Another way to repair the hatchet is via the Parry Recovery ability, but this is useless if the hatchet is already broken.