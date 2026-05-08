Amazon Prime’s 11 ‘free’ games for May include Mafia II Definitive Edition

This month’s wave of ‘free’ PC games have been confirmed for Amazon Luna, previously known as Prime Gaming.

This month’s games include Mafia II: Definitive Edition, the 2020 remaster of 2K‘s 2010 action adventure game.

Although the service is now part of Amazon’s Luna gaming service – which mostly deals with streaming games – the offer here remains the same as it was when the service was known as Prime Gaming.

This means, as part of an Amazon Prime subscription, players are given a selection of PC games every month to claim, download and keep.

While other services – such as PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass – only give the player access to each game for as long as they remain subscribed, Amazon’s games are instead codes which are redeemed on other stores such as GOG, the Epic Games Store and Amazon’s own games launcher.

This means players will continue to have access to these titles, even if they cancel their Amazon Prime subscription.

The full list of May’s free Luna titles to claim, the date they’ll be available, and the digital stores they can be redeemed from, is as follows:

Amazon Luna – May 2026 ‘free’ PC games to claim

Available now

Mafia II: Definitive Edition (GOG)

Fruitbus (GOG)

May 14

Survival: Fountain of Youth (Amazon Games)

60 Minutes to Extinction: Escape Room (GOG)

Lethal Honor: Order of the Apocalypse (Epic Games Store)

May 21

Space Grunts (GOG)

Palindrome Syndrome: Escape Room (GOG)

Hot Brass (GOG)

May 28

Nordic Storm Solitaire (Legacy Games)

Moon Mystery (Epic Games Store)

Pro Basketball Manager 2026 (Amazon Games)

Players can still claim some of April’s ‘free’ Prime Gaming titles, including Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep and XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack.

Last October, Amazon launched its redesigned Luna streaming service, including the addition of GameNight, a new selection of around 30 party games designed for casual players, who can use their mobile phone as a controller with no app download needed.