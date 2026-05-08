Resident Evil 9 Requiem: Fastest route through Leon Must Die Forever

Leon Must Die Forever is a rock-solid minigame to play once you’re done with Resident Evil: Requiem’s main story.

There are multiple routes to take, random weapons to pick up, and dozens of monsters to take down. If you want to, that is. You could instead rush straight for the final boss, Victor, and take him down with your basic weapons and parry skills.

It’s all possible if you’re up for the challenge, and in this guide, we’re breaking down the fastest route through Leon Must Die Forever to meet the final boss in Resident Evil: Requiem.

Fastest route to Victor (the final boss) in Leon Must Die Forever – RE9 Requiem

There are several routes to take through Leon Must Die Forever, but there’s one we use that should get you through to the end in record time. The downside, however, is that you won’t gain as many points for the Ability Enhancer, and you won’t find as many powerful weapons. For more things to consider, make sure to read our Leon Must Die Forever tips guide.

The fastest route through Leon Must Die Forever is:

Main Street > Care Center: Rehabilitation Ward > East Raccoon City: Central Camp > Victor.

With this route, you can essentially avoid any enemies on Main Street, clean up an easy encounter with the chainsaw in the Rehabilitation Ward, avoid almost all enemies in East Raccoon City: Central Camp, and find yourself before Victor in no time flat. Again, this is ideal for a speedrun, but it will make your first attempts at defeating Victory pretty difficult. We’re breaking down the route in more detail below.

Leon Must Die Forever speedrun route explained – RE9 Requiem

Once you arrive on Main Street, you can head directly forward to find the red door leading to the Care Center: Rehabilitation Ward, but you should make sure to grab whatever’s in the weapon chest on your right, from where the bystanders run away.

In the Rehabilitation Ward, it’s practically identical to the main game, though there is a Slot Expansion and a few Spinners in the room for you to find. As soon as you break down the double doors with the chainsaw, you’ll be in front of the East Raccoon City: Central Camp red door. Don’t go through it immediately, but head down the corridor to find another weapon chest first.

When in Raccoon City East: Central Camp, head through the door behind the camp to enter the Logistics Warehouse. From the main warehouse room entrance, you can use your handgun to shoot down the platforms in advance, and then you can basically run straight through the entire area to get to the roof. If you want speed, this is the best course of action.

Enemies will rapidly spawn, but as long as you keep moving, you should be able to avoid their attacks. There’s another weapon chest on the roof, just before you find the red door leading to Victor.

That’s only like three weapon chests for the whole run, which isn’t a lot. You’ll have a decent amount of ammo, sure, but not many resources to take Victor down. If you’re a professional on the parries, you’ll be fine, but Victor is no joke and deserves to be the final boss of RE9’s Leon Must Die Forever.