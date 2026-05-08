Resident Evil 9 Requiem: How to Parry and Perfect Parry

If you don’t know how to parry, you are missing out on a major aspect of Resident Evil: Requiem and even Resident Evil 4’s 2023 remake.

Resident Evil: Requiem’s parry mechanic is slightly different when compared to Resident Evil 4 remake, but the core is the same. The Leon sections of RE9 Requiem are balanced, assuming you know how to parry, and parrying is even more important while playing the Leon Must Die Forever DLC mode.

We’re breaking down how to parry so you can stay in the fight in Resident Evil 9: Requiem.

What is a Parry? – RE9 Requiem

A parry can only be executed by Leon while he has a repaired hatchet equipped. It allows you to negate the damage from almost any incoming attack – genuinely, even explosions and RPG rockets – in exchange for hatchet durability, which can be freely repaired infinitely in the main story. This makes it an essential technique to use whenever playing as Leon.

How to Parry – RE9 Requiem

First, ensure you have a hatchet equipped. There are several hatchets in the game, but Leon will start the game with one, so you’ll have access to it as long as you don’t store, sell, or discard it. The Mortal Edge greatly increases the parry window, so is recommended for those who are less confident.

Next, ensure it is fully repaired. We have a full guide on how to sharpen the hatchet, but the short version is to hold the L1/LB button and press Square/X.

Finally, to execute a parry, you need to tap the L1/LB button just before an attack makes contact with Leon. That’s not everything you need to know, though.

How to Perfect Parry – RE9 Requiem

A Perfect Parry is the same as a normal parry, but executed with perfect timing. While a normal parry has a reasonably wide window in which to press the button, a Perfect Parry has a smaller window, and often knocks enemies into a melee state.

In the Leon Must Die Forever DLC mode you can unlock abilities which repair the hatchet by executing a Perfect Parry, so it’s a good idea to try and nail down the timing of each attack instead of mashing the parry button when panicked.