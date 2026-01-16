VGC Newsletter for January 16 Uncategorised In Brief To view this content, you must be a member of Andy's Patreon at $1 or more Unlock with PatreonAlready a qualifying Patreon member? Refresh to access this content. PlayStation VR2$399.99£439.99£529.99$549.99PlayStation Portal£179£199.99$199$199$199£199.99PS5 DualSense Controller - White£61£64.99$68.99$74$74.99Xbox Series X Digital$448£449$449.99$598Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - White£279£309.99$349$349.99$364.39$399.99Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - Neon Blue/Neon Red£279.26£309.99$349.99$349.99$374Some external links on this page are affiliate links, if you click on our affiliate links and make a purchase we might receive a commission.