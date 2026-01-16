VGC Newsletter for January 16

Uncategorised In Brief
To view this content, you must be a member of Andy's Patreon at $1 or more
Unlock with Patreon
Already a qualifying Patreon member? Refresh to access this content.
PlayStation VR2
$399.99£439.99£529.99$549.99
PlayStation Portal
£179£199.99$199$199$199£199.99
PS5 DualSense Controller - White
£61£64.99$68.99$74$74.99
Xbox Series X Digital
$448£449$449.99$598
Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - White
£279£309.99$349$349.99$364.39$399.99
Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - Neon Blue/Neon Red
£279.26£309.99$349.99$349.99$374
Some external links on this page are affiliate links, if you click on our affiliate links and make a purchase we might receive a commission.