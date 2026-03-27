A Switch 2 version of Devil May Cry 5 has been rated

Capcom’s Devil May Cry 5 could be coming to Switch 2.

That’s according to the Taiwan Entertainment Software Rating Information website, which recently listed a Switch 2 version of the game.

As reported by Nintendo Everything, the ratings board listed a product called Devil May Cry 5: Devil Hunter Edition, and specifically noted that it was a Switch 2 product.

At the time of writing, Capcom hasn’t announced any plans to bring Devil May Cry to a Nintendo platform for the first time, though the first three Devil May Cry titles were ported to Switch a number of years ago.

In the past, early listings on the Taiwanese ratings board led to such discoveries as the existence of Crash Bandicoot 4, the release date for Halo Infinite, PS4 and PS5 versions of The Ascent and console versions of Company of Heroes 3, all of which were officially announced at a later date.

Devil May Cry 5 was originally released in 2019 on PS4, Xbox One and PC, before getting a Special Edition on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in November 2020.

The game continues to see steady sales, partly thanks to frequent discounts by Capcom. Last year it passed the 10 million sales milestone, and in the first half of the 2025 fiscal year it was actually Capcom’s best-selling game, outselling the likes of Monster Hunter Wilds.

In a December 2025 corporate report discussing its growth strategies, Capcom said it planned to build Devil May Cry, Mega Man and Ace Attorney up to the status of “core IPs” like its more popular series such as Resident Evil, Street Fighter and Monster Hunter.

A few days later it announced Mega Man: Dual Override, a new side-scrolling Mega Man action platformer coming in 2027.