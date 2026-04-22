Miyamoto says he wants Peach’s origin story in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie to remain canon in future games

Shigeru Miyamoto says Peach’s newly revealed backstory in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie may remain canon in future games.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

As reported by Nintendo Dream Web, Miyamoto conducted a group interview with Japanese media to mark the Japanese release of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie this Friday, April 24.

One of the reporters asked Miyamoto what would happen to Peach’s surprise backstory, which is revealed in the film – most notably, that she and Rosalina are sisters who were separated as children – and whether this was now the official canon.

Miyamoto replied that Nintendo has avoided going into characters’ backstories too much in the past because it can limit what they can do with those characters going forward, but now that their pasts have been explored more in the movies the plan is try to establish this as the official lore in upcoming games.

“Because we don’t always know what kind of game we’ll make next, having too many character backstories can end up restricting us,” Miyamoto explained (via machine translation).

“I’m fine with being bound by the gameplay, but I didn’t want to be constrained by a story we’d created – this is the reason why we had avoided making movies for so many years.

“Until we made this film, then, we hadn’t decided on Peach’s origins, but now that we’ve made the movie, it’s become fun to expand on the character in various ways. Therefore, I’d like to adhere to the backstory established in the movie as much as possible in future games.”

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie remained top of the US box office for the third week in a row this past weekend, passing a major milestone for the series as a whole – both films combined have now surpassed $2 billion in global box office.

The likelihood of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie grossing more than $1 billion globally may become clearer next weekend, when the film is finally released in Japan.

Japan was a major market for the first film, where it grossed nearly $102 million. A similarly strong showing for the sequel will make an eventual total global box office of more than $1 billion more than likely.