PS5 Pro’s major PSSR update is rolling out to more games this week, with Cyberpunk 2077 to follow

Sony has confirmed its major PlayStation 5 Pro PSSR update will begin rolling out to more titles this week, including Monster Hunter Wilds, Silent Hill F, and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

PSSR is PS5 Pro’s own machine-learning-based upscaler, which improves game resolution without impacting performance. The technology debuted with PS5 Pro in 2024, however there were some complaints about how it functioned in certain games.

The improved PSSR is based on AMD’s FSR4 and debuted with Resident Evil Requiem earlier this month.

Now, Sony has confirmed more games will be receiving PSSR upgrades this week, starting on March 16 at 10:00 PM Pacific Time.

Games supported by this week’s update include:

In addition to the titles above, Crimson Desert will support the new PSSR when it releases on March 19. Assassin’s Creed Shadows and Cyberpunk 2077 will also receive a patch “in the coming weeks”, according to Sony.

In its analysis of the updated PSSR’s utilization in Resident Evil Requiem, tech experts Digital Foundry called it “the real deal”.

“In Resident Evil Requiem’s RT mode, we’re upscaling to 4K from a base resolution slightly higher than 1080p,” it said. “Fine details, such as stitching on character clothing and small text on environmental signage, resolve convincingly on a 4K display. Edge clarity is substantially improved, and the image presents as a legitimately high-quality 4K output at 60fps, aligning with the original promise of PSSR.

“It has been noted that the PS5 Pro version does still exhibit some noise in RT scenes – but we can confirm it’s not an issue with PSSR itself, but in Capcom‘s denoising solution. You get the same thing on the PC version even when using DLSS 4.5 or FSR4.”