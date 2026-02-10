Capcom confirms it will reveal a ‘large-scale’ Monster Hunter Wilds expansion this summer

Capcom has confirmed that it will reveal a large-scale expansion for Monster Hunter Wilds this summer.

Speaking during an anniversary video published on Tuesday, series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto said the expansion would be “similar” to Monster Hunter World’s Iceborne release, which added new monsters, mechanics, and story content in a brand new map region.

“We are currently at work on a large-scale expansion similar to Monster Hunter World: Iceborne and Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak for Monster Hunter Wilds,” he said. “We plan to share more information with you this summer, so please look forward to it.”

In the anniversary video, Tsujimoto also detailed upcoming content for Wilds, including an Anniversary event featuring a Stories crossover. The latest instalment in the spin-off Stories series, Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, will release on March 13.

Since its release last year, when the game broke Capcom’s launch record with a huge 10 million sales in its first month, Wilds’ development team has been battling performance issues on PC, which it finally hopes to have solved with a recent update, and another arriving next week.

Following its huge launch, Monster Hunter Wilds’ sales have dropped off significantly compared to its predecessor, Worlds, although the two games are virtually neck-and-neck, launch aligned. Capcom will hope Wilds enjoys a similar boost from its own expansion, as Worlds did from Iceborne in 2019.

Capcom president Haruhito Tsujimoto has partly attributed Monster Hunter: World’s sales momentum to the price of PlayStation 5 consoles, which he claimed in an interview was a barrier to entry for younger players in particular.

According to information datamined from the game’s latest update, Capcom could be planning to release Monster Hunter Wilds for Nintendo Switch 2.