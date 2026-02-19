Fans uncover strongest evidence yet that Monster Hunter Wilds is coming to Nintendo Switch 2

The strongest evidence yet has been uncovered that Capcom’s Monster Hunter Wilds is likely coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

Earlier this year, dataminers uncovered compelling clues of a Switch 2 port, after they uncovered various references to the console within a January PC update, including text strings related to wireless Switch 2 multiplayer.

Now, players digging through the game’s latest big patch have unearthed even more compelling evidence, in the form of a tutorial image showing Switch 2 local multiplayer, which was allegedly included in update files.

However, according to a Reddit post, the same update removed the earlier text strings related to the Nintendo Switch 2 features, such as wireless communication.

The earlier datamine even included alleged graphics presets for the unannounced Switch 2 port, which suggested that it could run at 1080p while docked, with better fidelity than the PC version’s ‘very low’ graphics preset.

Capcom is already a prolific supporter of Nintendo Switch 2, having released Street Fighter 6 and Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, and with a roster of future games announced, including various Resident Evil ports, alongside Resident Evil Requiem, plus Pragmata and the next Mega Man game.

Historically, the Monster Hunter series has also sold strongly on Nintendo hardware, particularly in Capcom’s home nation of Japan.

Speaking to VGC in September, Capcom’s Resident Evil Requiem team discussed working on Switch 2 and said it was “surprised” by how smoothly the process of porting to the platform went.

“When we got the Switch 2 hardware, we were surprised in a good way about how smooth the process was for us to bring the existing development version of the game to that platform,” said producer Masato Kumazawa.

“It just made sense that we felt that we don’t need to wait on this one or do a separate project after the main game, we can just bring the main game to this hardware immediately.”