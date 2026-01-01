VGC’s Christmas Patreon Drive? Completed it, mate.

Well, you’ve done it.

Every single goal, stretch goal, and super stretch goal for the VGC Christmas Patreon Drive has been reached.

The level of support has been absolutely ridiculous, and we can’t thank you enough.

We hope to see as many of you as possible at VGC Live, in late 2026. We’ll announce a date for the show soon, and share ticket information.

Until then, catch up with our Christmas content below, and we’ll see you soon.

Everything published so far from VGC’s Christmas Patreon Drive

Out Now:

Coming in early 2026:

  • The VGC Hotline

  • VGC’s Guide to Japan

  • VGC Returns to Forgotten Worlds

  • VGC Jackbox

  • Chris’s 50 Best Nintendo Switch Games

  • Official Nintendo Magazine tour

  • Mario Kart World Live

  • Review Re-Review

  • Goldeneye Grudge Match

  • Sonic Music in Review

  • VGC Merch Launch

  • History of Video Games monthly podcast

  • Super Mario Bros. Movie watchalong

