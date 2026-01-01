VGC’s Christmas Patreon Drive? Completed it, mate.
Well, you’ve done it.
Every single goal, stretch goal, and super stretch goal for the VGC Christmas Patreon Drive has been reached.
The level of support has been absolutely ridiculous, and we can’t thank you enough.
We hope to see as many of you as possible at VGC Live, in late 2026. We’ll announce a date for the show soon, and share ticket information.
Until then, catch up with our Christmas content below, and we’ll see you soon.
Everything published so far from VGC’s Christmas Patreon Drive
Out Now:
Middler vs Scullion 2 – Part 1 – Final
VGC Live confirmed
Andy wears a ‘Chris Drink’ shirt to The Game Awards
Coming in early 2026:
The VGC Hotline
VGC’s Guide to Japan
VGC Returns to Forgotten Worlds
VGC Jackbox
Chris’s 50 Best Nintendo Switch Games
Official Nintendo Magazine tour
Mario Kart World Live
Review Re-Review
Goldeneye Grudge Match
Sonic Music in Review
VGC Merch Launch
History of Video Games monthly podcast
Super Mario Bros. Movie watchalong