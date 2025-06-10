Switch 2 is UK’s biggest Nintendo launch, but sales ‘didn’t come close’ to PS5

Nintendo Switch 2 is now the fastest-selling Nintendo console in UK history.

That’s according to NielsenIQ data, published by The Game Business. While no specific sales number were shared, Switch 2’s launch sales are said to have beaten the company’s previous best-selling hardware launch, 2010’s Nintendo 3DS (113,000 units).

According to NielsenIQ, Switch 2 outsold the original Nintendo Switch launch (80,000 units) “by more than two to one”, though it’s worth noting Nintendo Switch was very supply constrained in its opening months.

However, it’s said Switch 2 launch sales didn’t come close to the biggest UK console launch of all time, PlayStation 5.

Nintendo Switch 2 is the fourth best-selling console in terms of units, according to the data, behind PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series, and third best in terms of revenue, behind PS5 and Xbox Series.

UK’s best-selling console launches

(Units / excluding handhelds)

It’s worth noting that the UK has traditionally not been the strongest market for Nintendo, with Wii having been outsold by Xbox 360, and Switch outsold by PS4, despite leading global sales.

Nintendo has yet to publish sales figures for Switch 2 in any region. However, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser has said the company will have “a steady supply” of Switch 2 consoles making their way to US retailers over the coming months.

Following the console’s launch on June 5, most major US retailers are currently out of stock online, although some still have in store availability.