Pokémon Pokopia: Where to find Peakychu location

Peakychu in Pokémon Pokopia is a new, Pokémon Pokopia exclusive version of Pikachu, the mascot of Pokémon. This version of Pikachu first appeared in one of the game’s early trailers, and appears as an extremely pale, ghost-like version of the iconic character.

In this Peakychu in Pokémon Pokopia guide, we’ll explain where you can find Peakychu, and how much of the game you’ll need to play before you begin the quest to meet the new version.

Peakychu location in Pokemon Pokopia

Peakychu can be found in Bleak Beach.

You’ll find Peakychu in Bleak Beach, one of two areas that will unlock in Pokopia after you’ve completed the first important request in Withered Wasteland. By levelling up your Trainer Rank to Great, you’ll be granted access to Bleak Beach and Rocky Ridges.

To find Peakychu, you must play through the story quests in Bleak Beach, which centre around making the town brighter again. After playing through some of them, including meeting Mosslax for the first time, you’ll trigger dialogue which will say that Meowth has spotted someone lying on the ground in another part of Bleak Beach. This is the trigger to spawn Peakychu into the world.

This is the trigger to tell you that the Peakychu location in Pokopia has spawned, and you can now go and meet the ghostly electric mouse. This encounter is tied to the story, and Peakychu won’t show up until you’ve completed this mission, so it’s worth proceeding with the main missions in Bleak Beach until you get to this point.

Once Meowth has pointed out that someone is on the ground, run over there and a cutscene will play introducing you to Peakychu.