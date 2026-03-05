Pokémon Pokopia: All areas and how to unlock them

Here’s every area in Pokémon Pokopia and how to unlock them.

Pokémon Pokopia allows players to visit memorable locations from Pokémon Red and Blue, however, they aren’t what they seem.

Due to a mysterious event that happens before the start of the game, the towns and cities of Kanto are much different.

If you’ve started Pokémon Pokopia, you’re probably how many different areas are in the game, and how you unlock them. This guide explains it all. Spoilers for the areas themselves are ahead, obviously.

Withered Wasteland

Withered Wasteland is the game’s opening area. It is based on Fuschia City.

Bleak Beach

You’ll unlock Bleak Beach after you complete the Yawn Up A Storm quest in the Withered Wasteland.

This area is based on Vermillion City. When you first reach Bleak Beach, it will be dark. However, by progressing the story, you’ll brighten the place up, and it’ll then experience the same weather cycle as the other areas in the game.

Yes, that is the S.S. Anne.

Rocky Ridges

You’ll unlock Rocky Ridges after you complete the Yawn Up A Storm quest in the Withered Wasteland.

This area is based on Pewter City. Landmarks you should check out here are the Pewter City Museum, which is where you can trade Rainbow Feathers for exclusive items.

Sparkling Skylands

Sparkling Skylands is the last major area in Pokemon Pokopia.

This area is based on Celadon City.

To unlock the Sparkling Skylands, you first have to complete the main quests in the Withered Wasteland, Bleak Beach, and Rocky Ridges.

To access the Sparkling Skylands, you can use the gate on the far right of Bleak Beach, the far right of Rocky Ridge, or the back of the Withered Wasteland. These gates won’t open until you complete the prerequisite missions and increase your Trainer Rank.

For more on that, check out our Pokémon Pokopia Trainer Rank guide.

Palette Town

Palette Town is the game’s sandbox area.

You’ll unlock Palette Town at the start of the game, once you have completed the tutorial. It can be found on the far left of the Withered Wasteland, beyond a road that you can see going into the distance.

Some Pokémon are exclusive to Palette Town, meaning that even if you build their habitat somewhere else, they’ll only appear if that habitat is placed in Palette Town.