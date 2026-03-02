March Release Round-Up: Every big game releasing this month

After February saw the release of Resident Evil Requiem, Nioh 3, and others, March’s new video games include a roster of big-name titles like Pokémon Pokopia, Marathon, and Monster Hunter Stories 3, which arrive on consoles and PC in the coming weeks.

Ghost of Yotei is also set to receive its multiplayer expansion, Legends, World of Warcraft: Midnight launches on PC, and Super Mario Bros Wonder: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park arrives just before The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

Looking ahead to future new game release dates, Saros, Pragmata, and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream are planned to release in April, followed by 007: First Light, Forza Horizon 6, and Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight arriving in May.

———————————————-

March 2026’s big new video game release dates

Legscy of Kaine: Defiance Remastered

Tuesday, March 3 (PS5, Xbox, PC)

Announced during a PlayStation State of Play last month, Legacy of Kain Defiance Remastered is an update of the 2003 action adventure game, featuring updated visuals (including the ability to switch between remastered and original graphics), camera improvements, character skins, a Photo Mode, and more.

Scott Pilgrim EX

Tuesday, March 3 (PS5, Switch, Xbox, PC)

15 years after the first game, Scott Pilgrim is getting a sequel. Featuring a new story from creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, the 4-player side-scrolling beat-em-up sees players fighting as Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers, and more as they battle through the fractured time and space of Toronto.

Marathon

Thursday, March 5 (PS5, Xbox, PC)

Bungie’s first all-new game in over a decade, Marathon is an extraction, co-op shooter that sees players explore the sci-fi world of Tau Ceti IV: A derelict colony “rife with rival Runners, hostile UESC security forces, and unpredictable environments”.

Pokémon Pokopia

Thursday, March 5 (Switch 2)

Pokopia is a Nintendo Switch 2 life simulation game, co-developed with Koei Tecmo’s Omega Force, and arguably the biggest Pokémon spin-off title to date. The game sees players control a humanoid Ditto, who shapes an empty land using obtained Pokémon movies, creating habitats for Pokémon to live in, collecting resources, building furniture, and more.

Ghost of Yotei – Legends

Tuesday, March 10 (PS5)

Ghost of Yotei’s free multiplayer mode, Legends, finally arrives this month, alongside the game’s version 1.5 update. Legends will launch with two mission types: Survival and Story, with the third mode, Raid, arriving in April.

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection

Friday, March 13 (PS5, Switch 2, Xbox, PC)

The third entry in Capcom’s Monster Hunter RPG spin-off series again sees players becoming a Rider, and raising and bonding with their favourite monsters. The story involves a pair of Rathalos, a species thought to be extinct, whose reappearance reignites a civil war from centuries earlier.

WWE 2K26

Friday, March 13 (PS5, Switch 2, Xbox, PC)

The 26th WWE game arrives with new match types, an expansion to community creations, a sandbox mode, two division-based storylines, and more.

Life Is Strange: Reunion

Thursday, March 26 (PS5, Xbox, PC)

The “epic finale” to the Max and Chloe saga reunites the pair at Caledon University, where a destructive inferno threatens to destroy the campus. Max and Chloe are both playable characters and have the “rewind” power to manipulate time and the “backtalk” ability to confront opponents and access restricted areas.

Super Mario Bros Wonder: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park

Thursday, March 26 (Switch 2)

The expanded Switch 2 version of Super Mario Bros. Wonder adds a suite of multiplayer modes, supporting up to 8 players locally and 12 players online, as well as challenge levels, Boss Courses, and the addition of Rosaline as a playable character.

Legacy of Kain: Ascendance

Tuesday, March 31 (PS5)

Arriving weeks after the latest remaster, Ascendance is a 2D action game and the first new Legacy of Kain entry in more than two decades. According to Crystal Dynamics, Ascendance is “a fast, 2D retro action platformer built around vertical movement, fluid combat, and skill-driven play”.

March 2026’s other big games