It’s your last chance to support VGC’s Christmas Patreon drive. Here’s everything that’s been unlocked so far, and what’s to come

Hey folks,

At the start of the month, when we launched our Christmas Patreon Drive, we underestimated the amount of support we would be shown. You may have guessed that from Jordan’s constant, frantic editing of images and wholesale-binning of pre-prepared GIFs that things happened much quicker than we expected. We can’t thank you enough for that. Unbelievably, we’re now coming to the end.

Our Christmas Patreon Drive will end at Midnight, UK time, on December 31, just as Jackie Bird (or whoever it is now) rings in the new year.

We are extremely close to unlocking our next Super Stretch Goal, so close in fact that in classic Christmas Patreon Drive fashion, we’ll have already done it by the time you’re reading this. The next, and likely final (unless you lot are absolutely off your head) Super Stretch Goal, the Super Mario Bros. Movie commentary, will take a bit of effort, but we’re hopeful you’ll unlock it.

Reminder: A Supporter subscription/gift is worth 1 point, an Insider subscription/gift/upgrade is worth 2 points, a Season Ticket subscription/gift/upgrade is worth 5 points, and a Director’s Box subscription/gift/upgrade is worth 10 points.

Everything unlocked so far on VGC’s Christmas Patreon Drive

You’ll have noticed that we’ve already started posting content unlocked from the Christmas Patreon Drive throughout the month. There’s still more to come in December, and plenty more heading into 2026, including our first-ever live show, details of which will be shared early next year.

Out Now:

Still to come this month:

Monster of the Year Awards

Big Fat Bald Quiz of the Year

Jordan’s Studio Tour

Coming in early 2026:

The VGC Hotline

VGC’s Guide to Japan

VGC Returns to Forgotten Worlds

VGC Jackbox

Chris’s 50 Best Nintendo Switch Games

Official Nintendo Magazine tour

Mario Kart World Live

Review Re-Review

Goldeneye Grudge Match

Sonic Music in Review

VGC Merch Launch

History of Video Games monthly podcast

We can’t thank you enough for the support you’ve shown so far, and we hope we’ll repay it in the content we’ve already released and what’s planned for next year.

VGC’s regularly scheduled Patreon posting will return in January, including CVG, Off-Topic, Acceptable in the 90s, and VGQ&A.

Thank you for an incredible month, and we hope you’re having a nice break.

A, C & J.