FromSoftware’s Duskbloods gets a new trailer and network test news

FromSoftware’s Nintendo Switch 2, The Duskbloods, premiered a new trailer during a Nintendo Direct on Tuesday, along with news of a closed network test.

A closed network test for The Duskbloods will take place this summer and will require membership to Nintendo Switch Online.

“In this new multiplayer action game, you’ll take on the role of the Bloodsworn and fight against – and alongside – up to seven other players with unique weapons and abilities,” Nintendo said.

“Transcend humanity with blood-based powers that transform your character and combat style as you battle to secure the coveted First Blood. The Duskbloods launches exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026 – and as revealed in the presentation, players can learn more about the closed network test for the game, coming in summer 2026!”

Duskbloods was announced in Nintendo’s first Switch 2 Direct a year ago, but little has been seen of it since.

The latest trailer does not confirm a release date for the game. However, From parent Kadokawa’s latest earnings results suggested the game is on track to release this year.

“FromSoftware currently has multiple titles in the development pipeline, including Elden Ring Tarnished Edition and The Duskbloods (both slated for a 2026 release for Nintendo Switch 2),” it stated.