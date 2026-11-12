21 original Xbox games are now on PC via backward compatibility
There are now 25 classic Xbox games available on PC, and four have achievements
Xbox has added 21 new original Xbox games to its backwards compatibility catalogue on PC.
The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind, Star Wars Battlefront, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, TimeSplitters 2, and more have been added to the catalogue, bringing the roster up to 25 on PC.
Four of the games available on the service will also have unlockable achievements.
All Original Xbox Games On PC
- Armed and Dangerous
- Disney’s Chicken Little
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind
- Grabbed by the Ghoulies
- Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb
- Red Faction 2
- Secret Weapons Over Normandy
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Star Wars Battlefront 2
- Star Wars Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
- Star Wars Jedi Knight 2 Jedi Outcast
- Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 – The Sith Lords
- Star Wars: Republic Commando
- Star Wars: Starfighter – Special Edition
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Thrillville
- TimeSplitters 2
- TimeSplitters: Future Perfect
Already available on PC
- Blinx: The Time Sweeper
- Conker: Live and Reloaded
- Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge
- Fuzion Frenzy
The following games will join the PC backward compatibility catalogue with achievements: Star Wars: KOTOR, Star Wars: KOTOR 2, Blinx: The Time Sweeper, and Conker: Live and Reloaded. You can unlock achievements for these games when playing on an Xbox console too.
This announcement comes as part of Xbox’s ongoing FanFest. Xbox CEO Asha Sharma also used the event to reveal that id Software is working on its next game after Doom: The Dark Ages.
Xbox will also be hoping that this earns it some goodwill in the gaming community, following a year full of layoffs.
These layoffs are part of Xbox’s ongoing “reset”, which has seen multiple studios spun off, sold, or merged with others, such as Bethesda and Obsidian, who now work together. Others have seen a massively reduced headcount.