21 original Xbox games are now on PC via backward compatibility

Xbox has added 21 new original Xbox games to its backwards compatibility catalogue on PC.

The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind, Star Wars Battlefront, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, TimeSplitters 2, and more have been added to the catalogue, bringing the roster up to 25 on PC.

Four of the games available on the service will also have unlockable achievements.

All Original Xbox Games On PC

Armed and Dangerous

Disney’s Chicken Little

The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind

Grabbed by the Ghoulies

Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb

Red Faction 2

Secret Weapons Over Normandy

Star Wars Battlefront

Star Wars Battlefront 2

Star Wars Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Star Wars Jedi Knight 2 Jedi Outcast

Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 – The Sith Lords

Star Wars: Republic Commando

Star Wars: Starfighter – Special Edition

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Thrillville

TimeSplitters 2

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect

Already available on PC

Blinx: The Time Sweeper

Conker: Live and Reloaded

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge

Fuzion Frenzy

The following games will join the PC backward compatibility catalogue with achievements: Star Wars: KOTOR, Star Wars: KOTOR 2, Blinx: The Time Sweeper, and Conker: Live and Reloaded. You can unlock achievements for these games when playing on an Xbox console too.

This announcement comes as part of Xbox’s ongoing FanFest. Xbox CEO Asha Sharma also used the event to reveal that id Software is working on its next game after Doom: The Dark Ages.

Xbox will also be hoping that this earns it some goodwill in the gaming community, following a year full of layoffs.

These layoffs are part of Xbox’s ongoing “reset”, which has seen multiple studios spun off, sold, or merged with others, such as Bethesda and Obsidian, who now work together. Others have seen a massively reduced headcount.