Grand Theft Auto 6 does so much at such a high bar that it’s genuinely difficult to know where to begin. I could start with the open world, which is, by some distance, the most remarkable ever built in a game, with hundreds of hours of content that likely won’t be matched for a decade.

I could talk about the game’s story, which takes the classic GTA trope of parodying the modern American Dream, ignores the low-hanging political fruit, and swaps it for a deeply personal, moving love story that’s bursting with wit and caustic satire. Or, I could just tell you that a GTA game has never played or looked better, with visual fidelity that’s see-it-to-believe-it impressive.

Maybe it’s the fact that in many ways, GTA 6 isn’t the sequel to GTA 5; it’s the sequel to Red Dead Redemption 2, masterfully building on that game’s previously unmatched immersion, painstaking detail, and interactivity, but with the harsh edges sanded off. This is a game that you’ll want to rant to your friends endlessly about for months.

But really, it starts with the stunned disbelief I felt playing it for the first time. I ditched my first week of University in 2013 to play GTA 5. The first videos I ever published to YouTube captured GTA Online sessions with my friends. This series means a great deal to me, but even with all that goodwill, I couldn’t quite believe what I was actually playing. GTA 6 is here, and it’s everything I’d ever hoped it would be, and more.

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Grand Theft Auto 6 is the story of Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. Crime-crossed lovers, the game begins with Jason attempting to build a semi-straight life for himself and his incarcerated partner. But when it becomes clear that the existence they desire is out of reach for an ex-serviceman and a robber on tag, the life of more serious crime calls.

Jason and Lucia are Rockstar’s most ambitious characters yet, and their relationship is the lynchpin of what makes GTA 6 such a brilliant success. While GTA 5 featured multiple protagonists, GTA 6 takes this to an entirely new level. In the vast majority of missions, you’re playing as both characters. You can swap between them mid-mission, or play the entire thing as one of the other. Here, missions offer vastly different gameplay experiences depending on who you choose to control.

This freedom extends to the open world. Players can roam the massive Leonida map as both characters, go on dates, dance at clubs, or rob a few banks if you’re looking to spice up their relationship. Everything you do as the pair contributes to a relationship meter that has a significant impact on the game’s narrative. This isn’t a simple dating minigame or an RPG-style companion meter that unlocks sterile bonuses if you pay attention to it. The way you handle Jason and Lucia’s relationship is as important to the way your story plays out as virtually anything else in the game, including GTA 6’s multiple endings.

It’s a significant gamble that the game’s developer executes masterfully. Jason and Lucia are some of, if not the most engaging, rounded, empathetic, and compelling characters Rockstar has ever rendered. Lucia’s performance in particular grabbed me in a way I’ve rarely felt in games outside of developer stablemate Arthur Morgan. Soon, Jason and Lucia weren’t the two playable characters of GTA 6, but a singular protagonist: Jason and Lucia together. Any time the game separated them, I was desperate to get them back in the car, cracking jokes and fleshing out this gorgeous world.

The remarkable feat the game pulls off is weaving all this relationship-building around the unmistakable pillars of a GTA game. Robberies are a major focus of Jason and Lucia’s early crime empire. Pull them off without getting spotted? Your relationship gets stronger. I managed to evade a 5-star wanted level after being chased by the police across the game’s vast countryside, only slipping away after I managed to hide Jason and Lucia in a railway yard. Once the cops dispersed, Lucia demanded that the pair drive back to their apartment to celebrate by ripping each other’s clothes off. Hot Together indeed.

“Jason and Lucia are Rockstar’s most ambitious characters yet, and their relationship is the lynchpin of what makes GTA 6 such a brilliant success.”

Traveling the world as a couple also means that there’s far more incidental dialogue to listen to on long drives, and both protagonists feel more fleshed out simply by exploring Leonida. If you fancy going it alone for a while, or taking on missions that only one of the pair can do, you can simply open your phone and send them a text to check in.

And when the shooting starts, GTA 6 ditches aggressive lock-on for third-person shooting that’s weighty and satisfying. Players can enter Focus Mode to slow down the action for more precise shots. New to the series is the ability to either kill or incapacitate an enemy. In combat, if an enemy is shot in the leg, or takes a few non-fatal shots to the chest, they’ll fall, and no longer engage with the player. You can still shoot to kill, or even kill them after they’ve been incapacitated, but GTA 6 is all about player choice, and roleplaying your Jason and Lucia.

Your level of lethality affects your Criminal Profile. It’s not quite a morality system, but it’s the closest thing the series has done to enforcing consequences for your actions. You’re always a criminal – there are no pacifist runs through GTA 6 – but if you run around the streets slaughtering people indiscriminately, your Criminal Profile will change.

According to Rockstar, the things you do on missions don’t contribute to this profile as much as your actions in the open world, but it’s impressive how quickly I felt my playstyle adapting as my Criminal Profile dipped into Hardened from Professional. On the far end of the spectrum, players can reach the Irredeemable criminal profile. This is permanent and has a lasting impact on Jason and Lucia’s story.

Away from the main story, there is no doubt GTA 6 is Rockstar’s most fantastic open-world yet. The genre master’s attention to detail has long been the benchmark which the wider industry measures itself against, but GTA 6 takes that far beyond what even the most optimistic of series fans dreamed of.

The volume of things in the world that can be interacted with is simply staggering. It’s genuinely more surprising when you can’t pick something up. If you think, “I should be able to do this,” then Rockstar probably agrees. Red Dead Redemption 2’s conversation mechanic, which allowed players to talk to any NPC, is back. It’s far more fleshed out this time, and oftentimes, far more than it’s reasonable to expect, those conversations will lead to a side mission or a slice-of-life interaction with a citizen of Leonida.

“Rockstar’s attention to detail has long been the industry benchmark, but GTA 6 takes that far beyond what even the most optimistic of series fans dreamed of.”

This extends to the number of interiors across the state. It’s not just more than any other Rockstar game, I struggle to think of any other game with this number of explorable locations. That doesn’t mean that every one of them is full of things to do or side missions to uncover, but the sense of excitement when you realize you can go into a building is as thrilling the first time as it is the hundredth.

Vice City is the jewel in the open-world crown. It’s obviously utterly unrecognizable from its PS2 heyday, minus a few cute references, but the atmosphere remains unchanged. It is massive, with multiple regions that in any other game would constitute an entire open-world map. You aren’t gated from Vice City during Jason and Lucia’s early missions in the Leonida Keys, in fact it’s always present, a looming skyline in the distance, teasing you with what is to come. The game gently guides you to the wider world as Jason and Lucia’s ambition grows with it. The first mission that takes the pair to central VC is one of the best in series history.

Outside of the city, there are miles of vast countryside, national parks, small towns, industrial zones, and countless ocean depths to explore. Every inch of the game’s map seems tailored to ensure you’re never more than a few minutes away from something interesting. Even in the middle of nowhere, there’s always something.

“There’s always something” could be Grand Theft Auto 6’s thesis statement. It’s impossible to drive for five minutes without a fancy car catching your eye, ripe to be stolen. Or some drag queens flirting with the cops after they’ve been pulled over. Maybe it’s a bunch of streamers standing on a bridge filming themselves jumping off. GTA 6’s world feels alive in a way that no other open world has ever approached.

GTA 6’s main story, which will take around 60 hours without side content, is Rockstar’s strongest. It balances quiet moments with GTA bombast, and it also allows for the studio’s trademark humor to filter through, while retaining the seriousness of the central relationship. It’s a very different story for the series, reflecting a geopolitical landscape unlike any Grand Theft Auto game has ever launched in.

There’s been an oft-repeated truism that GTA 6 couldn’t parody modern-day America due to the farcical nature of the news agenda in the last decade. For GTA 6, Rockstar doesn’t try. This isn’t a story about the government or saving the world; it’s a personal story about two people trying to carve out a small piece of the world, and it’s a much better game for it.

“This isn’t a story about the government or saving the world; it’s a personal story about two people trying to carve out a small piece of the world, and it’s a much better game for it.”

Where GTA 6 does parody modern-day, it’s as razor-sharp as ever. The game’s lengthy library of podcasts send up popular culture in cutting, incredibly explicit fashion. Real-life culture has never moved faster, but GTA 6 manages to feel like a game about 2026 without relying on references and jokes that will age the game badly.

Another element of the game that won’t age for many years to come is the presentational might of Grand Theft Auto 6. The game is visually incomparable. There is absolutely nothing released this generation that handles the level of detail, number of NPCs, and graphical fidelity that GTA 6 manages. It feels at times impossible that this is running on 6-year-old hardware. No screenshot can truly do justice to how impressive it was driving down the main drag of the game’s opening area, seeing the taillights of cars on the road stretching ahead, shadowed by the glow of Vice City in the distance.

There is, of course, a price for that. The game targets 30FPS, however, in GTA 6’s densest sections, things can slow down somewhat. These moments were few and far between. In fact, the first time it happened, I had been so astonished by the visual fidelity in the hours I’d been playing so far that the frame rate issues made me laugh. Like watching Lionel Messi in his pomp being dispossessed. Still human.

The visual grandstanding is matched by another wide-ranging and pitch-perfect soundtrack. The in-game radio, complete with new DJs, is once again filled with classic hits, contemporary releases from smaller artists, and songs you’d never hear in your life anywhere but a GTA game. The game’s score, in part provided by Justice, and the new licensed songs make for a soundtrack that will fill your personal playlists, and make new favourite artists of dozens of newcomers.

“This is why it took 13 years.” That thought occurred to me almost hourly while playing Grand Theft Auto 6. It is an achievement that the video game industry is standing still for, and with good reason. After all this time waiting, it really is that good.

This is Rockstar operating at the absolute peak of its power. The scale of Grand Theft Auto 6’s achievement won’t be felt this week, or next week, or even next year. It’ll be felt in the next decade of games that come after it, as developers, like so many before them, attempt to emulate the Rockstar magic. But nobody else can. No one has the budget, this number of developers, and this level of cultural impact.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is, in the simplest terms, one of the best video games ever made. It was worth the wait.