FlexiSpot Lotus is a smart recliner chair for lazy gaming

The Lotus Smart swivel and rocker electric reclining chair from FlexiSpot is a modern, comfortable seat that looks stylish, feels great to lounge on, and boasts several smart features ideal for gaming.

Unlike many ‘smart’ furniture pieces on the market, Lotus looks stylish yet inconspicuous in a living room or home office, though to use the ‘Smart’ version’s features, you’re limited in where you can place it.

At £430 for the flagship Smart variant, Lotus is pretty affordable as far as office furniture of this build quality goes – especially with its featureset – and I found it easy to assemble alone, following the minimal steps in the instruction manual, and tools provided. However, if you’re planning to put this in an upstairs room, you may need help because of its weight.

The Lotus recliner comes in three different models: Pro, Standard, and Smart. Depending on the model you choose, the colours and materials available will also vary. The Smart Lotus is the electric version and is available only in Cream Ivory Leathaire Pro, although the other models are offered in a range of fabrics and PU leathers.

In leathaire, which FlexiSpot says is a synthetic material, the recliner feels soft and can be easily wiped over, making it ideal if you have pets or young children. There is also the option to add a five-year protection plan for £49.99, which covers accidental stains and damage.

Most importantly, Lotus is an extremely comfortable chair, with 270° rotation and a recline up to 140° that can be finely adjusted. The recliner’s size feels generous for a single-seat chair, thanks to the lack of armrests, which adds to its snugness. It also makes it easier to reach the reclining controls, which are on the right side of the seat.

As mentioned, the recliner is powered by an included mains plug, so unless you fancy a trailing lead across your lounge, you’re limited in where you can place it in the room if you want to operate the recliner feature. As outlined in the specifications, Lotus Smart also comes with USB Type-A and Type-C charging ports, making it ideal for charging devices while keeping them accessible.

On the left side of the chair is a handy hidden storage compartment that is also easily accessible. The storage compartment is built into the side of the chair, which is spacious enough and ideal for keeping controllers or tablets out of sight.

The rising footrest adds further relaxation. In all positions, when reclined or not, the chair gently rocks back and forth. Being able to swivel also makes it good when placed in any room, as it can be turned to face different directions; however, be aware that the Smart and Pro models only swivel 270°, unlike the standard model, which swivels 360°, since it’s designed to be attached to a power socket.

The smooth, reclining feature makes Lotus extremely comfortable, perfect for lying back with a Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck, or hands-free mobile gaming with the included phone holder. The latter can be easily adjusted to firmly hold any mobile device, while simultaneously charging it wirelessly. The ‘arm’ is flexible and easily positioned, allowing you to place your device in virtually any position, or tuck it away when not being used.

However, due to the rocking nature of the chair, I often found using the hands-free feature a little frustrating, as the chair and holder rocked with the slightest movement, which then made it difficult to focus on the device. I’m sure it could be used if you are very still and do not need to touch the device, however, I found this could then limit its use.

Thankfully, for those who experience similar issues, the phone holder is easily removed, and what’s left is an affordable, comfortable, and surprisingly feature-rich rocker chair, perfect for lazy gaming on the weekend.