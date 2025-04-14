‘Zero Company’ is the next Star Wars game from Respawn

EA has officially announced Star Wars Zero Company, a turn-based tactics game from Respawn.

The game will get its full unveiling during Star Wars Celebration this weekend. The event is taking place in Tokyo, Japan. EA has said that players can tune in on April 19 for their first look at the new game.

Supposed images of the game appeared online recently.

Little is known about Zero Company, the development of which was announced alongside Respawn’s shooter and the third entry in the Star Wars Jedi franchise.

It’s being created through a production collaboration with Bit Reactor, which is a new studio formed by veterans of XCOM and Civilization studio Firaxis Games. Respawn is producing the game while Bit Reactor leads on the development.

In a statement published last year alongside the announcement of nearly 700 company-wide layoffs, EA Entertainment president Laura Miele said that after a review, it had decided Respawn should focus on the Jedi and Apex Legends series.

Another Star Wars game was announced in 2022, helmed by former LucasArts veteran and Medal of Honor co-creator Peter Hirschmann, was cancelled.