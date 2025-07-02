ZeniMax Online Studios boss confirms departure amidst Xbox project cancellation

ZeniMax Online Studios boss Matt Firor is leaving the studio. The announcement comes as an unannounced project at the studio has reportedly been cancelled.

On Wednesday, as part of sweeping Microsoft layoffs, which included the closure of The Initiative and the expected cull of thousands of staff, ZeniMax Online Studios reportedly ended development on an unannounced project. Now, the studio’s boss has announced in a statement that he’ll be departing.

Firor’s statement doesn’t mention the cancelled project, instead focusing on his tenure at the helm of The Elder Scrolls Online.

“After more than 18 years leading ZeniMax Online Studios, I’ll be stepping away later this month,” wrote Firor.

“The studio and The Elder Scrolls Online will be in great hands under the direction of new Studio Head, Jo Burba along with Executive Producer, Susan Kath, and Game Director, Rich Lambert.

“Together, this leadership team has spearheaded many of ESO’s biggest ideas and expansions and will continue to make this game something we’re all proud of. While I won’t be working on the game anymore, I will be cheering you on and adding to the thousands of hours I’ve already spent in-game. There are many more stories to be told, adventures to be had, and I know this amazing community will carry that shared legacy and success forward.”

According to The Seattle Times, Microsoft said that as much as 4%, or roughly 9,100, of the company’s total employees, across all departments, including gaming, could be affected by Wednesday’s layoffs.

“We continue to implement organizational and workforce changes that are necessary to position the company and teams for success in a dynamic marketplace,” a Microsoft spokesperson said.

In a message sent to all staff, Microsoft’s head of gaming, Phil Spencer, stated that the cuts were designed to “end or decrease work in certain areas of the business and follow Microsoft’s lead in removing layers of management to increase agility and effectiveness.”