Zelda’s Nintendo Switch 2 ports finally let you repair equipment – via a mobile app bonus

Nintendo Switch 2’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom ports look set to fix one of the two games’ most divisive features, via its mobile app connectivity.

As part of its big Switch 2 reveal earlier this month, Nintendo announced that Tears of the Kingdom and Breath of the Wild will both get Switch 2 editions, as well as a new app, Zelda Notes, which will be part of the Nintendo App.

The app will allow players to navigate and leave notes on an interactive game map, share creations in Tears of the Kingdom, unlock achievements, and more.

The Zelda Notes app also allows Switch 2 players to roll a random ‘daily bonus’ which can be stored and used in-game. This includes generic items like meals and health boosts, but as spotted by Zeltik, one of the rewards is “equipment repairs”.

Item decay is one of the most divisive features in the two Switch Zelda games, with all but a few weapons decaying the more they’re used, forcing players to seek different options.

Since item decay is a core feature of both Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, introducing repairs has the potential to significantly alter the game balance. However, it’s worth noting that the repair bonus is rewarded randomly and can only be rolled once every 24 hours.

The Switch 2 Edition upgrades for Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom will be included for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members as part of their subscription or can be purchased separately for those not on that subscription tier.

Both games’ upgrades will include improved resolution and frame rates, HDR support, plus the new Zelda Notes feature, which allows players to access a game map, achievements, and other features via their mobile device.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom are due for release alongside Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5. VGC played Nintendo Switch 2 following this month’s Nintendo Direct, and you can read our full impressions via the link.