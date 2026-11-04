Zelda Ocarina of Time Switch 2 remake review published in Famitsu

The first review for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake on Nintendo Switch 2 has been published.

The latest issue of Japanese publication Famitsu has the first review of the game, as reported by ryokutya2089, and has given the game a score of 37 out of 40.

Famitsu games are reviewed by four critics, each scoring the game out of 10. The four scores given for Ocarina of Time were 10, 9, 9 and 9.

According to ryokutya2089, the review praised the game’s comfortable new camera settings – the remake features more modern twin-stick camera controls, allowing more freedom to move the camera around.

The review also reportedly acknowledged the more user-friendly controls and game progression, as well as the rich level of graphical detail.

It appears the main reason it stopped short of perfect 10s across the board was that some reviewers said the game was a little simplistic compared to many modern titles, and that there are some moments that can confuse the player.

By comparison, the original Nintendo 64 version of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was the first ever game in Famitsu’s history to score a perfect 40 (four 10s), though of course the context at that time differed greatly, in terms of the game’s impact on the medium.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake is released this Thursday, November 5 as a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive.

In our recent The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake hands-on, we wrote: “As my time with the Ocarina of Time remake demo came to an end, I found myself falling in love with the game again.

“It was only a couple of hours, but the quality-of-life improvements, the enormous visual overhaul, the fantastic music arrangements, the new content taking me by surprise (minor though it may be), and just the overall feel were enough to fire a perfectly gyro-aimed Hookshot right into my heart again.”