Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2 could be getting Master Quest DLC

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s new Nintendo Switch 2 remake could be set to receive Master Quest DLC, a datamine of its files suggests.

According to social media user ‘MrCheese’, references to ‘MQ’ can be found in the Ocarina of Time remake’s game files, which is likely a reference to Master Quest, the harder, remixed version of the game released in 2003 for Nintendo GameCube, and later as an unlockable for the 3DS version.

In past versions of Ocarina of Time, Master Quest remixes the game’s dungeons to make them harder, moving certain mandatory items and introducing harder enemies earlier in the game. The 3DS version of Master Quest also flipped every environment in the game.

According to the alleged datamine of the Nintendo Switch 2 version, the game’s files include references to owning DLC, suggesting that if Master Quest is added to the remake, it could come in the form of a paid extra. According to OatmealDome on X, the Switch 2 files suggest dungeons will again be changed, and the world flipped.

“There is data in the game files for Master Quest. It will be unlocked by *owning DLC* – it is not just an update,” they wrote. “The data is incomplete, but I can confirm that the world is mirrored and dungeons are modified (e.g. cows in Jabu-Jabu’s Belly).”

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Switch 2 remake was released last week.

VGC’s Zelda OoT Switch 2 review reads: “Bringing Ocarina of Time up to modern standards didn’t require radical reinvention: just thoughtful modernizations that build on what made it a timeless classic in the first place.

“The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was already one of gaming’s most essential experiences, and this wonderful restoration makes it the definitive way to discover – or rediscover – a masterpiece.”