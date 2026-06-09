Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake officially announced for Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo has confirmed that a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is coming to Switch 2.

The remake will be released this year, with more details set to follow.

“The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time: The Nintendo 64 classic returns for a new generation in 2026, reborn exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2,” Nintendo said in an announcement.

A teaser trailer for the Ocarina remake can be viewed via the embed above. Nintendo also released a single image for the game:

Ocarina of Time was originally released on Nintendo 64 in 1998, and is generally considered to be one of the greatest and most seminal video games ever released. The game has a Metacritic score of 99, topping the site’s list of the best games of all time.

The game already received a remaster on Nintendo 3DS in 2011, featuring improved controls and touchscreen support.

Nintendo’s announcement confirms a report from March, corroborated by VGC’s sources, which claimed that a new Star Fox game and an Ocarina of Time remake were both coming later this year.

Star Fox game was subsequently confirmed last month, lending more credibility to the possibility that the Zelda remake was also on the way. Today’s announcement finally confirms this.

The Zelda series turned 40 earlier this year, and with The Legend of Zelda movie due to release in May 2027, it’s likely Nintendo will look to run a staggered celebration for the franchise, as it’s done in the past with Super Mario Bros.

Speaking earlier this year, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa declined to comment on potential plans to mark The Legend of Zelda series’ 40th anniversary.

The last mainline Zelda entry, Tears of the Kingdom, was released in 2023, while the last 2D version came out in 2024.