The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake has become the best-selling physical game in the US this year, after just its first week on sale.

As reported by Circana senior director Mat Piscatella, the Ocarina of Time remake sold more than 1 million physical copies in the US in its first week on sale.

This made it the best-selling physical game of the year in the US so far, with no other physical release managing to cumulatively sell all year what Ocarina managed in one week.

Piscatella also notes that it was the first game to sell 1 million physical copies in a US launch week since the last major Zelda release, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, was released in 2023.

Of course, Zelda’s top spot is set to get tested this week with the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, which is set to sell in extremely high numbers.

While much has been said about the fact that GTA 6’s physical copies will not contain a disc and will instead contain a download code in a box, Piscatella has confirmed that when it comes to Circana’s tracking data, these boxed copies still count as physical sales.

While GTA 6 will undoubtedly outsell Zelda around the world as soon as it’s released, then, what remains to be seen is how many players will opt for a discless physical copy, and whether more than 1 million people in the US will opt to buy a code in a box in week one rather than simply buying it digitally.

Nintendo announced last week that the Ocarina of Time remake sold 5.2 million units – including both physical and digital sales – in its first four days worldwide.

VGC’s Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time review gave the game five stars, praising Nintendo‘s decision to not completely overhaul the original but simply add “thoughtful modernizations” where relevant.

“The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Switch 2 remake is a remarkable restoration of one of gaming’s most beloved adventures,” we concluded. “Rather than reinventing a masterpiece, Nintendo has carefully refined what made it special, creating the definitive way for a new generation to discover it and returning players to fall in love all over again.”