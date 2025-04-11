Zelda: Breath of the Wild on Switch 2 won’t come with the DLC, Nintendo confirms

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch 2 edition won’t come with the DLC.

As part of Nintendo‘s Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, the company announced that several Nintendo Switch titles would receive Switch 2 Editions. These are rereleases of Nintendo Switch games with enhancements, such as graphical improvements or extra content.

Included in that list is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which Nintendo has now confirmed won’t include its DLC.

In a statement to IGN, Nintendo wrote, “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition does not include The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass DLC. That DLC is available as a separate purchase.”

Breath of the Wild received two DLC packs, The Master Trials and The Champions’ Ballad.

The Switch 2 Edition upgrades for Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom will be included for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members as part of their subscription or can be purchased separately for those not on that subscription tier.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild expansion pass is currently available for $20/£17.99. Users who previously own the expansion pass will be able to use the content as part of the Switch 2 Edition of the game.

Both games’ upgrades will include improved resolution and frame rates, HDR support, plus a new Zelda Notes feature which allows players to access a game map, achievements and other features via their mobile device.

Nintendo has also finally clarified that Switch 2 Edition games will contain both the game and the upgrade on the cartridge itself.

Nintendo announced its line of enhanced Switch 2 Edition games during its Nintendo Switch 2 Direct presentation last week.

While the vast majority of Switch games work on Switch 2 via its backwards compatibility feature, each Switch 2 Edition game includes improvements over the original Switch edition, such as better visuals or exclusive features.

Switch 2 Editions can be purchased separately in full, or if players already own the Switch version they can just purchase the upgrade to the Switch 2 Edition.

So far six games have been confirmed to have Switch 2 Editions – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Pokémon Legends: Z-A and Super Mario Party Jamboree.