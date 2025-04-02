Zelda Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom will have achievements on Nintendo Switch 2

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are getting achievements.

Both games will recieve Nintedo Switch 2 editions, which are enhanced versions of original Nintendo Switch games which will recieve improved visuals, and other benefits.

Switch 2 Edition games are separate from standard Switch 2 backwards compatibility and need to either be purchased separately or upgraded to for owners of Switch 1 versions.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dmDD7JSfhcE&ab_channel=NintendoofAmerica

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will both get Switch 2 editions, as well as a new app, Zelda Notes, which will be part of the Nintendo App.

“Also on the way is an update to the Nintendo Switch App, called Zelda Notes,” Nintendo said.

“This game-specific service is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2 Editions of the games and helps players navigate to various locations, like that difficult-to-find shrine or hidden Korok, and will even feature commentary from Princess Zelda herself that was not part of the original games.”

The Zelda Notes app will also feature a long-requested feature for Nintendo consoles: achievements.

The achievements will track things like weapons collected, the number of shrines completed, and other in-game metrics. Another achievement system, medals, will be awarded for reaching certain in-game milestones.

Players will be able to track their achievements agsinst their friends, and other players in the Nintendo app.

On Wednesday Nintendo confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be released on June 5 and cost $450 / £395. The system will be available for pre-order soon.