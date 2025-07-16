Zelda and Link’s movie actors revealed

Nintendo has announced the actors set to lead The Legend of Zelda movie.

British actor Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, best known as the voice of Pinocchio in Disney’s live-action remake, will take on the role of Link.

Meanwhile, Zelda will be played by English actor Bo Bragason, who is known for her roles in the BBC One series Three Girls and The Jetty, and the Disney+ series Renegade Nell.

The Zelda movie will be produced by Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto and veteran Hollywood producer Avi Arad, the former chief creative officer of Marvel Entertainment.

This is Miyamoto. I am pleased to announce that for the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda, Zelda will be played by Bo Bragason-san, and Link by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth-san. I am very much looking forward to seeing both of them on the big screen. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/KA5XW3lwul — 任天堂株式会社 (@Nintendo) July 16, 2025

It will be produced by Nintendo and Arad Productions, and directed by Wes Ball, the director behind the Maze Runner trilogy and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

In an interview earlier this year, Ball said he wanted to make the Zelda movie “something serious and cool, but fun and whimsical.”

Previously, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ball said his vision for the movie is inspired by the work of Studio Ghibli co-founder and Spirited Away director Hayao Miyazaki.