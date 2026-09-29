Zelda 40th Anniversary Concert tickets go on sale in Europe this week, as Nintendo says more countries are coming

Nintendo has announced when ticket sales for the European dates of its upcoming Zelda concert tour will go live.

The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Concert will “include a variety of nostalgic tunes and modern melodies from The Legend of Zelda series”, according to Nintendo.

According to Nintendo, tickets for the following dates will go on sale on Wednesday, September 30 at 12pm BST:

Apr 3, 2027 – London – Royal Albert Hall

Apr 4, 2027 – London – Royal Albert Hall

Jun 18, 2027 – Stockholm – Konserthuset Stockholm

Jun 19, 2027 – Stockholm – Konserthuset Stockholm

Sep 17, 2027 – Edinburgh – Usher Hall

Sep 18, 2027 – Glasgow – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Presumably in an attempt to reassure fans from France, Germany, Italy and Spain that they don’t have to buy tickets and travel for these shows, Nintendo says the tour will also be coming to those countries, with venues and dates to be announced soon.

Links to buy tickets and get further information are available from the official Zelda 40th Anniversary Concert site.

Ticket sales for The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary concerts in London, Stockholm, Edinburgh and Glasgow start on 30/09 at 12:00 (UK time):



👉 https://t.co/vidbqmknhD



Concerts in France, Germany, Italy and Spain will be announced in the future. pic.twitter.com/Fx29d6C54z — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) September 29, 2026

The tour will start in Tokyo on January 23, before splitting into three separate continental tours – North America, Europe and Australia.

The Japan tour includes performances at the Tokyo Garden Theater, the Fukuoka Civic Hall, the Sapporo Cultural Arts Theater, the ROHM Theatre in Kyoto, and the K-Arena Yokohama.

The North American tour starts at the Symphony Center in Chicago, IL on February 22, and takes in Benaroya Hall in Seattle, WA, the Jones Hall for the Performing Arts in Houston, TX, the Filene Center at Wolf Trap in Vienna, VA and the Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco, CA.

Finally, the Australian tour consists of four dates at the Hamer Hall in Melbourne, followed by three performances at the Sydney Opera House.