Yu Suzuki studio considering legal action over ‘fake’ Shenmue 4 trailer

YS Net, the studio founded by acclaimed Sega designer Yu Suzuki, has issued a statement to deny that an alleged Shenmue 4 trailer circulating on social media has any connection to the developer.

Last week, the off-screen video, which is over four minutes long, appeared on social media, allegedly showing footage of the next instalment in Suzuki’s RPG series.

However, it appears the footage could be AI-generated if YS Net’s denial is to be believed.

In a post on social media on Monday, the studio acknowledged the video, which it said “uses our company logo without permission, falsely giving the impression that it is an official ‘Shenmue 4’ related video produced by us.”

YS Net said the video “has absolutely no connection to YS Net” and that it has “not released any trailers, footage, or other promotional materials related to ‘Shenmue 4′”.

The statement goes on to state that it considers the matter “serious” and that it’s “currently working with relevant parties and preparing appropriate measures, including potential legal action”.

“We sincerely apologize to our fans and all related parties for any confusion this may have caused,” it said. “We will continue to ensure the proper and accurate dissemination of information, and we ask for your understanding and cooperation.”

Although a fourth Shenmue game has not been announced, creator Yu Suzuki has discussed the possibility many times.

In November 2023, he said that if Shenmue 4 happens, he wants to make it more accessible to new players than Shenmue 3, which was primarily designed to please hardcore Kickstarter backers.

Shenmue 3 is set to get an Enhanced Edition, which will also see the game coming to Xbox and Nintendo platforms for the first time, YS Net announced in August.