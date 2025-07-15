You’ve got less than a week to buy this John Wick game before it’s delisted

Less than 6 years after it was released, John Wick Hex is being removed from sale this week.

The strategy game, which Bithell Games developed, was first released on December 4, 2020, and will be removed from sale on July 17, it’s been confirmed.

Publisher Big Fan Games confirmed the delisting on Steam, writing: “After July 17th, 2025, existing owners of John Wick Hex will still be able to access the game via their digital libraries (PC/Console) and/or physical copies (Console), however, new purchases of John Wick Hex will not be possible, regardless of platform or storefront.”

No reason for the removal was provided, but given the licensed nature of the title, it’s possible that Big Fan Games was unwilling to come to terms with Lionsgate Games, the license holder for the John Wick series.

John Wick Hex is described as a “timeline strategy game,” with the player manoeuvring the protagonist through grids of hexagons, while queuing up moves and actions in a timeline.

The game features an original storyline with voice contributions from Ian McShane and Lance Reddick, who reprise their roles from the film franchise. Troy Baker plays the antagonist, Hex.

Since John Wick Hex, Bithell Games has worked on Disney’s Tron Catalyst, Amberspire, The Banished Vault, and Arcsmith.