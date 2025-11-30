‘You were so cool’: Koei Tecmo exec makes heartfelt speech at Tomonobu Itagaki memorial

A memorial was held this week to celebrate the life of Tomonobu Itagaki, the founder of Team Ninja and designer behind Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden.

Images shared by Japanese industry leaders show a venue covered in tributes to the late designer, including copies of his many games, unique artwork, swords, and some of his iconic clothing.

Among the tributes shared at the memorial was a speech by Yosuke Hayashi, the executive vice president at Koei Tecmo. Although he is now part of Koei Tecmo’s board, Hayashi started his career under Itagaki, helping design 2004’s Ninja Gaiden, and leading the project for 2005’s Black.

In a heartfelt speech translated on Reddit, Hayashi recalled how he first came into contact with Itagaki:

It’s been a while, Itagaki-san. This is Hayashi. I never thought we’d meet like this. My encounter with Itagaki-san dates back to 2001, when I joined the company as a new graduate. I was assigned to your department as a game planner. You told me you had no work for me. That’s what you told me. Two weeks after I was assigned, I really had no work, haha. At the time, I lamented my bad luck, thinking it was the worst possible encounter. My most memorable memory with Itagaki-san was the development of Xbox Ninja Gaiden from 2003 to 2004. The development team was in complete chaos, and it seemed like the game would never be completed, haha. But you were the only one who didn’t give up. The two of us spent 12 hours every night checking every adjustment to the game. Those six months are a treasured part of my game-development career. As you all know, the title was successfully completed and then made a big leap forward afterwards. In 2008, we worked together on several titles. That was the time our paths parted ways (Itagaki leaving the company).

I came to Mr. Itagaki’s memorial service.

A lot of people have gathered here today.

I will be delivering the eulogy for him today. pic.twitter.com/uapsBEopyf — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) November 27, 2025

After Itagaki left Koei Tecmo, Hayashi said the pair fell out of contact for a time. However, he revealed a surprising promise he made to his boss.

You spoke to me before you left: “Don’t change the logo,” was all he said. No other unnecessary words were exchanged. You were so pure and cool. From there, our paths diverged. I could never imitate your brilliance and recklessness. While carrying on your will, I’ve continued fighting in my own way. Within Itagaki’s world, direct communication was almost non-existent.

Around a year ago, Hayashi said he got back in touch with Itagaki and their communication became more frequent.

The change in our relationship began about a year ago. Opportunities to receive direct messages from you increased. But honestly, messages from you were now written in a polite language, while you always used to speak in commands. This was incredibly awkward for me haha. I still have that last message you sent me from that time. Please allow me to publish it here: “Thank you for remembering our promise from back then (to not change the logo). Times have changed lately, and selling a million copies doesn’t earn you much recognition from the world anymore. That’s the era we’ve entered. Please keep making great products from now on”. I fought relentlessly because I wanted your approval. Did I earn even a little of it? Since this has become your final words to me, I will always treasure the words you gave me. Your business card is dated October 16th. This day is also my wife and my marriage registration anniversary. My wife said to me, “You really do have a connection with Mr. Itagaki, don’t you? I’ll never forget it.” The word “connection” is so very you. That my first boss was Mr. Itagaki. That we were able to build a home together is still a happy memory. It wasn’t the worst encounter; it was the best encounter. Please continue watching over us from the window Itagaki. Thank you.

A final message written by Itagaki was posted on his Facebook page, following his passing last month.

“My life has been a series of battles. I kept winning. I’ve caused a lot of trouble, too. I’m proud to say that I followed my beliefs and fought to the end. I have no regrets,” he wrote.