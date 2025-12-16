‘You want me to build rocket skates?!’ – Fans uncover 30 mins of cut Metroid Prime 4 dialogue

Fans have uncovered more than 30 minutes of cut dialogue in Metroid Prime 4: Beyond’s game files.

The audio is related to Samus’s interactions with the various marines in the game and their conversations that can be triggered at base camp during the story.

Most of the cut dialogue veers on the more humorous side, which possibly explains the decision not to include it in the final game.

That includes robot VUE-995 explaining how much he can bench, Duke’s hydration hallucinations, Myles’s recollection of his childhood science experiment, and Armstrong’s discovery of sci-fi snack Phraxian Jerky.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond was released for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 earlier this month, with its chatty NPC companions proving divisive among critics and players.

It’s too early to get a strong sense of how the game has performed commercially, but in the UK – a market that typically isn’t Nintendo‘s strongest – launch physical sales were 15% down on the previous entry, Metroid Dread. With digital sales accounted for, it’s possible the launch was bigger, however.

VGC wrote in our Metroid Prime 4 review: “My biggest frustration is that occasionally, when a metal space door opens to reveal a beautiful alien vista, or an explosive countdown initiates a frantic escape sequence, Metroid Prime 4 is fleetingly moody, engrossing, and puzzling in all the ways I love previous entries for.

“But as the story progresses and its full structure is revealed, it progressively becomes a shallower and less interesting game.”

