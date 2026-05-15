You only have four more days to buy Lego 2K Drive, before it’s delisted

You only have four more days to buy Lego 2K Drive, as the publisher has announced the game will be delisted from digital storefronts this coming Tuesday.

In an update note on the game’s digital store pages, first noticed by Resetera users MauroNL, it reads:

“This product will no longer be available for purchase as of 05/19/2026. NOTE: All multiplayer servers for LEGO® 2K Drive will be shut down as of 05/31/2027. After that time, all game functions requiring online servers will no longer function.”

Tuesday, May 19, 2026, marks three years since the game was released on May 19, 2023, suggesting that the removal of the game from digital storefronts could be due to a license expiration.

VGC has reached out to 2K for clarification over the situation.

Lego 2K Drive was developed by WWE 2K and NBA 2K studio Visual Concepts and marked the first non-TT Games developed major Lego video game project in decades.

In VGC’s four-star review, we called it a “great open-world racing game.”

“Lego 2K Drive is a great open-world racing game with an infectious sense of humour and impressive customisation options. As long as you can cope with the typical 2K grindy microtransactions and take steps to avoid its major save-wiping issue at launch, it’s well worth playing.”