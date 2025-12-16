‘You might have guessed’: With 15 days left, Nacon confirms its Terminator game isn’t releasing in 2025

With 15 days of the year left, Nacon has confirmed that its open world Terminator game, Terminator: Survivors, won’t be released in 2025 as planned.

In its first update since the game’s last delay to 2025, the publisher confirmed that Survivors will no longer release as an Early Access title either, and that plans for co-operative multiplayer in the game are also axed.

In a letter to fans, creative director Marco Ponte claimed that the decisions came after months of internal testing and discussions with players.

“Though we’ve been quiet, we haven’t been idle; this year has been productive, and we’ve made important progress across all fronts, from world design and combat to narrative depth and atmosphere,” he wrote.

“After months of internal testing, discussions with players and fans of the license, we came to the conclusion that to give you an authentic Terminator experience with the best possible shooting and exploration gameplay, we would have to put aside the cooperative multiplayer.

“We know this may come as a disappointment, but we believe it is the right creative direction for an uncompromising vision of the world after Judgment Day.”

He continued: “We’ve also had to overhaul our release plans, instead of launching in early access, we want your first steps into the wasteland to be a complete and polished experience.

“You might have guessed already, but that means Terminator: Survivors won’t be launching in 2025. We don’t have a new date locked in, but we’ll let you know when we’re ready to share a new release date.”

Ponte said that Nacon will be organizing several closed playtests as the game’s launch window gets closer, and players can sign up now.

Terminator: Survivors is set in the world of the first two Terminator films, and will follow an original story which takes place after the second movie, four years following Judgment Day.

The game will reportedly see players scavenging resources to build a base of operations for mankind’s fightback against Skynet’s machines, which are hunting down the surviving human factions.