Devolver Digital is holding a giveaway for its latest game, Volvy’s Adventure: Reslimed, which is set to release on the same day as Grand Theft Auto 6.

To enter the giveaway, you are asked to reshare Devolver Digital‘s post with a video that shows you deleting a fully downloaded GTA 6 from your PlayStation or Xbox.

If you have not pre-ordered GTA 6, you are asked to share a video that shows you biting into an onion.

The giveaway, called #MakeRoomForVolvy, is Devolver Digital’s latest tongue-in-cheek campaign to advertise its game alongside GTA 6.

GIVEAWAY: Want a free copy of November's hottest release?



Repost this tweet with a video of you deleting your GTA6 pre-load along with #MakeRoomForVolvy for a chance to win a copy of Volvy's Adventure: Reslimed on Steam! pic.twitter.com/skgkTFKzYz — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) November 16, 2026

“Want a free copy of November’s hottest release?” Devolver Digital asks. “Repost this tweet with a video of you deleting your GTA6 pre-load along with #MakeRoomForVolvy for a chance to win a copy of Volvy’s Adventure: Reslimed on Steam!”

Despite the name of the giveaway, Volvy’s Adventure: Reslimed is available exclusively on PC, whereas GTA 6 will launch exclusively on console.

Volvy itself is a parody of several gaming industry trends, judging from its Steam description: “Volvy’s Adventure: Reslimed is a spectacular remaster of the original remake of the unreleased action-platformer starring the most famous video game mascot of all time.”

Devolver Digital had previously made it clear that it would release a game on the same day as GTA 6. This was the plan even before GTA 6 was delayed several times. This pokes fun at how other publishers are purposely avoiding GTA 6, as we saw this year when many games were given a September 2026 release date. This is expected to continue into the new year, with many games now releasing in February 2027, hoping that the GTA 6 hype would have died down enough by then.

Devolver Digital will be hoping that ignoring this and attaching Volvy’s Adventure: Reslimed to GTA 6 will prove to be an effective marketing tactic, getting more eyes on the release than there would have been otherwise.

However, not all publishers have revolved their releases around GTA 6. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake released on November 5, getting by on its own star power. Some indie devs are also seeing this as an opportunity and are keeping to their November release dates now that it’s clear of other triple-A releases.