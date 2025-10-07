You can try out Star Wars: Battlefront director’s hero shooter Heart Electric this month

Heart Electric, the hero shooter from Battlefield and Star Wars: Battlefront designer Niklas Fegraeus, has confirmed details of its first global playtest.

Developed by new Stockholm-based studio Modoyo, Heart Electric sees four teams of three, armed with unique weapons and perks, go head-to-head in combat, with the aim of depleting their opponents’ shared life pool.

The game’s play test, which is set to run from October 24 to 26, will introduce a new Magnetic Flux mechanic, which Modoyo says allows players to manipulate metal and soar through arenas.

“The Magnetic Flux is a game-changing power that enables players to traverse the battlefield at high speed, manipulating metal objects and triggering electromagnetic effects, fostering both freedom of movement and the ability to devise innovative strategies to maintain a tactical advantage,” it said.

Players can sign up for the playtest now, which will include the following:

Full Magnetic Flux mechanics across three distinct arenas

across three distinct arenas Multiple playable heroes with unique abilities

with unique abilities Diverse primary weapons and fully customisable loadouts

and fully customisable loadouts Challenging team tactics in a brand new competitive format

in a brand new competitive format Global leaderboards to track competitive rankings

Niklas “Figge” Fegraeus said in a statement: “Heart Electric is a true indie passion project designed by players and shaped by our community. We’re inviting hero shooter fans worldwide to join us and experience something unique and innovative.

“The Magnetic Flux changes the landscape and offers levels of gameplay that will surprise even hardcore FPS fans, giving players new ways to outsmart opponents and have an incredible amount of fun doing it.”